Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma relationship timeline explored as couple hold hands on NYC date after rekindling romance

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma, after almost five months of a break-up, went out together on a date in New York City. The duo was not only hanging out together but also held hands.

The Victoria's Secret angel matched a beige ruffled top with cargo pants. Meanwhile, Kuzma was dressed in all black. The NBA player matched his outfit with a hat, drawstrings with cargo pockets, a pair of sneakers, and a jacket.

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma's relationship timeline explored

The model and the Washington Wizards forward began dating at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On The Ellen Show, Winnie revealed that the basketball player was the first to show interest. Kyle slid into her Instagram DM one year earlier, but she did not see the message.

"I got a DM a year prior from my boyfriend, and I have never seen it. I don't know what the glitch in the system with Instagram is, but that never came up for me!"

However, Winnie Harlow revealed on The Ellen Show:

"A year later, at the top of quarantine, Kyle DM'd me again."

Winnie revealed that the DMs turned into FaceTimes every day, after which Kyle asked out Winnie to spend quarantine with him, to which she said yes.

TMZ Sports had shared photos of the duo out in Los Angeles in May 2020, holding hands and making their relationship public for the first time.

In July this year, there were split rumors about Winnie and Kyle after Page Six reported they were spotted partying separately in Miami for their birthdays. However, the pair never addressed their relationship status based on this.

In the end, their relationship did not work out, and they separated after over a year of dating.

Winnie Harlow and Kyle's break-up happened just after he shifted from Los Angeles Lakers to Washington Wizards, making the news official in late July.

It appears the duo reportedly reunited earlier in December, looking to give their love another chance.

Winnie Harlow was previously in a relationship with rapper Wiz Khalifa in 2019.

