"Not a real celebrity": Nikita Dragun trolled after video of Cardi B awkwardly hugging and then ignoring her goes viral 

Cardi B hosted her 29th birthday party on October 11 at River studios and Nikita Dragun made a surprising appearance. Several celebrities attended the high-profile event, including Lizzo, Karrueche Tran, Taraji P. Henson, Winnie Harlow, and Chance the Rapper, amongst others.

As The Hollywood Fix captured moments of the birthday extravaganza, an unfortunate clip of Nikita Dragun awkwardly hugging the WAP singer began floating on the internet.

Following the unpleasant embrace, Cardi B was seen diverting her attention to her friends as Nikita Dragun was left alone handling the media, with no one accompanying her. Dragun was seen observing the event as she searched for an escape from the cameras.

Since the clip appeared online, many internet sleuths found it hilarious that the influencer who claimed to be a celebrity was not receiving any attention from her fellow celebrity herd.

Nikita Dragun awkwardly hugs Cardi B despite her own “celebrity” status

The 25-year-old Dragun has been endlessly ridiculed for claiming celebrity status despite being a YouTuber. She is also the founder of her own beauty brand Dragun Beauty, but netizens do not believe that she can acquire celebrity status because of it.

Moth @_sad__witch_ Nikita Dragun being ignored by photographers at Cardi B's birthday is EVERYTHING I hope she understands now that she isn't anywhere close to a real celebrity 😌💕 Nikita Dragun being ignored by photographers at Cardi B's birthday is EVERYTHING I hope she understands now that she isn't anywhere close to a real celebrity 😌💕

In September, the beauty vlogger went on an infamous Instagram rant, expressing her frustration with not being called a “celebrity.” She said:

“I’m so tired of this narrative of influencers not being celebrities, B**ch we are. We m**her f**king are, b**ch. You’re f**king watching. I’m so heating because I see these comments not only on my posts but literally everyone if they’re doing music or whatever. It’s like b**ch, you guys are the ones who build us up.”

Following her appearance at Cadi B’s birthday party, many netizens took to Instagram to find the awkward hug hilarious. Some reactions included:

Internet reacts to Nikita Dragun and Cardi B's awkward embrace

Internet reacts to Nikita Dragun and Cardi B's awkward embrace

Internet reacts to Nikita Dragun and Cardi B's awkward embrace

As Nikita Dragun relentlessly fights to be called a celebrity, she continues to receive backlash for her debut song D**k. Dragun previously received hate online for “outing” several men for allegedly having intimate relationships with trans people.

