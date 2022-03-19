×
"ATEEZ WORLD DOMINATION" fans react as the group rapidly sells out European tour tickets

A still of the K-pop group (Image via @ATEEZofficial/Twitter)
Modified Mar 19, 2022 07:31 PM IST
Feature

The fourth generation K-pop group, ATEEZ, has officially announced the continuation of their European leg of the tour, The Fellowship: Map The Treasure. The group also added new shows for Berlin, London, and Madrid, which were sold out at lightning speed.

With this impressive news, fans began cheering on the group with the slogan 'ATEEZ World Domination' and hyped the boy band's much-anticipated concert.

@ateez_charts @ATEEZofficial ATEEZ WORLD DOMINATION 🔥🔥🔥

Earlier, the tour had been postponed due to increasing COVID-19 cases in European countries. Naturally, when the group’s fanbase was updated about the tour, they rushed to purchase the concert tickets.

ATEEZ concert tickets sold-out in under 10 minutes, fans react to their success

On March 12, 2022, the K-pop boy group revealed that they will continue the European leg of The Fellowship: Map The Treasure tour with additional shows added to the concert date list. The upcoming events will take place in Berlin, Madrid, and London.

LONDON concert tickets for the second day have been SOLD OUT in under 10 minutes. Capacity of Wembley Arena: 12,500 #에이티즈 @ATEEZofficial #ATEEZ https://t.co/X73xJwnzah

European fans were elated after learning that the iconic boy group added more shows to their tour list. While some concert tickets were already sold out pre-COVID, tickets for the additional shows went on sale on March 16, 2022.

The K-pop group will be stopping at the Accor Arena in Paris, one of the largest venues of their European tour. The arena has a seating capacity of over 20,000, and despite this large number, the group managed to sell out the concert tickets in 1 hour and 27 minutes.

24 hours left to get tickets for ATEEZ WORLD TOUR THE FELLOWSHIP: BEGINNING OF THE END 🔥additional shows 🔥 in MADRID, LONDON, and BERLIN! 🎟️MADRID: mmt.fans/h88W 🎟️LONDON: mmt.fans/h8dd 🎟️BERLIN : mmt.fans/h8S3 #ATEEZ #ATEEZinEUROPE https://t.co/7ytKaAQrOh

The boys sold out their second concert show in London, which will be taking place at Wembley Arena. The venue has a seating capacity of 12,500, and tickets were sold out in less than 10 minutes.

Soon enough, fans took to Twitter to cheer on the boy group for their smashing success. The band also began trending with the hashtag #ATEZZWORLDTOUR2022.

@ateez_charts @ATEEZofficial Wow our boys are famous 🫂✨ https://t.co/guYDGTepXk
@ateez_charts @ATEEZofficial IM SO HAPPY 😊
@ateez_charts @ATEEZofficial OMFG DESERVED #에이티즈 @ATEEZofficial #ATEEZ #ATEEZWORLDTOUR2022
@ateez_charts @ATEEZofficial DESERVED SO MUCH!! ATEEZ 4TH GEN LEADERS SO TRUE
@ateez_charts @ATEEZofficial IN 10 MINS!?!?! WOW
@ateez_charts @ATEEZofficial OMG 😲❤❤❤❤🔥ATEEZ 4TH GEN LEADERS #ATEEZ #에이티즈 @ATEEZofficial
@ateez_charts @ATEEZofficial SO FREAKING PROUD 🥲 #에이티즈 @ATEEZofficial #ATEEZ #ATEEZWORLDTOUR2022
@ateez_charts @ATEEZofficial OH MY GOD DESERVE

Additionally, seats are filling up quickly in other listed venues proving how famous ATEEZ has become in the last couple of years.

Here is the list of The Fellowship: Map The Treasure European tour's new dates:

  • Saturday, April 23 - Madrid
  • Sunday, April 24 - Madrid
  • Saturday, April 30 - London
  • Sunday, May 1 - London
  • Wednesday, May 4 - Paris
  • Sunday, May 8 - Berlin
  • Monday, May 9 - Berlin
  • Thursday, May 12 - Amsterdam
  • TBA - Warsaw

Meanwhile, MyMusicTaste released an important notice that due to the local production environment and a change in production design, the Catwalk has been removed from the group’s upcoming concerts in London and Berlin. It further reassured fans that there will be no change in seating.

If fans wish to change their seats, they first need to purchase new tickets in a different seating area and then proceed to ask for a refund for their old tickets to ensure that the new tickets are secured.

Edited by Khushi Singh
