"ATEEZ WORLD DOMINATION" fans react as the group rapidly sells out European tour tickets

The fourth generation K-pop group, ATEEZ, has officially announced the continuation of their European leg of the tour, The Fellowship: Map The Treasure. The group also added new shows for Berlin, London, and Madrid, which were sold out at lightning speed.

With this impressive news, fans began cheering on the group with the slogan 'ATEEZ World Domination' and hyped the boy band's much-anticipated concert.

Earlier, the tour had been postponed due to increasing COVID-19 cases in European countries. Naturally, when the group’s fanbase was updated about the tour, they rushed to purchase the concert tickets.

ATEEZ concert tickets sold-out in under 10 minutes, fans react to their success

On March 12, 2022, the K-pop boy group revealed that they will continue the European leg of The Fellowship: Map The Treasure tour with additional shows added to the concert date list. The upcoming events will take place in Berlin, Madrid, and London.

European fans were elated after learning that the iconic boy group added more shows to their tour list. While some concert tickets were already sold out pre-COVID, tickets for the additional shows went on sale on March 16, 2022.

The K-pop group will be stopping at the Accor Arena in Paris, one of the largest venues of their European tour. The arena has a seating capacity of over 20,000, and despite this large number, the group managed to sell out the concert tickets in 1 hour and 27 minutes.

The boys sold out their second concert show in London, which will be taking place at Wembley Arena. The venue has a seating capacity of 12,500, and tickets were sold out in less than 10 minutes.

Soon enough, fans took to Twitter to cheer on the boy group for their smashing success. The band also began trending with the hashtag #ATEZZWORLDTOUR2022.

atira @woomatter @ateez_charts @ATEEZofficial DESERVED SO MUCH!! ATEEZ 4TH GEN LEADERS SO TRUE @ateez_charts @ATEEZofficial DESERVED SO MUCH!! ATEEZ 4TH GEN LEADERS SO TRUE

Additionally, seats are filling up quickly in other listed venues proving how famous ATEEZ has become in the last couple of years.

Here is the list of The Fellowship: Map The Treasure European tour's new dates:

Saturday, April 23 - Madrid

Sunday, April 24 - Madrid

Saturday, April 30 - London

Sunday, May 1 - London

Wednesday, May 4 - Paris

Sunday, May 8 - Berlin

Monday, May 9 - Berlin

Thursday, May 12 - Amsterdam

TBA - Warsaw

Meanwhile, MyMusicTaste released an important notice that due to the local production environment and a change in production design, the Catwalk has been removed from the group’s upcoming concerts in London and Berlin. It further reassured fans that there will be no change in seating.

If fans wish to change their seats, they first need to purchase new tickets in a different seating area and then proceed to ask for a refund for their old tickets to ensure that the new tickets are secured.

