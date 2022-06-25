BTS' J-Hope announces long-awaited solo album, Jack in the Box

After much anticipation and an extended wait, fans will be overjoyed to learn that BIGHIT MUSIC has finally announced BTS member J-Hope's long-promised solo album, Jack in the Box.

Following BTS' announcement on their hiatus, fans of the K-pop legends were eager to know what's next for their favorite idols in the "Second Chapter" of BTS. It seems that J-Hope is finally embarking on his journey as a solo performer with a brand new album, and fans cannot hold back their excitement.

J-Hope's Jack in the Box will release in July

On Saturday, June 25, BIGHIT MUSIC took to their social media platforms to unveil a teaser for J-Hope's debut solo venture.

The teaser announces the name of the album by first showing the letter J against a colorful checkered background. Then, the full name, Jack in the Box, appears and spins around as the psychedelic backgrounds change rapidly. The short video has a catchy melody and beat, increasing fans's expectations from the K-pop idol's solo debut.

Along with the teaser, BIGHIT also shared an official statement on Weverse announcing the album.

They said:

"We would like to announce the release of "Jack In The Box," J-hope's solo album. BTS has turned the page on their new chapter, throughout which the members will harmoniously carry out their group and individual activities. J-Hope will be the first member of BTS to start this new journey and release his solo album.'

The agency gave fans further insight into the singer's thought process behind the album's nomenclature:

"The solo album, as expressed in the title of the album "Jack In The Box," represents his aspirations to break the mold and grow further."

The statement concluded by announcing the release date, delighting fans who did not expect to get all this valuable information at once.

"Starting with his pre-released track to be released on July 1st, diverse content to show j-hope's creative identity as an artist will be introduced. Please stay tuned and we will continue to provide you with more details on the album."

While the pre-released track will be made available on July 1, 2022, at 1 PM KST, fans will have to wait for the full tracks until July 15, 2022, 1 PM KST.

Fan reactions

Fans of the singer, who also goes by Jung Ho-seok, took to social media to share their excitement after learning of the news.

The idol himself had built up excitement for his upcoming venture not long ago. In a statement referring to the group going their own ways for a while, he said:

"It seems like it is time for BTS to change its keynote on personal albums... It's my start, but I'm preparing for my solo album."

Incidentally, Jack in the Box already has a fan and it is none other than BTS' leader RM. According to RM, the upcoming album is aesthetic and pleasing to the eye.

Additionally, J-Hope was recently announced as one of the headliners at the Lollapalooza music festival which is to be held on July 31, 2022, making him the first BTS member to hold a solo stage.

