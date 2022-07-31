“Hobipalooza” takes over Twitter as ARMYs anticipate BTS member j-hope’s much-awaited debut at 2022 Lollapalooza 

ARMYs, the D-day is finally here! BTS’ j-hope is all set to make his debut on Sunday, July 31, as the first Korean artist to headline Chicago’s iconic music festival, Lollapalooza.

Naturally, ARMYs are super excited to watch j-hope take the stage by storm at the iconic music festival and have been trending “Hobipalooza” on Twitter, a quirky wordplay on j-hope’s nickname “Hobi” and the latter half of Lollapalooza.

When quizzed about his upcoming performance at Lollapalooza on IU’s Palette, the talented Bangtan member revealed that headlining Lollapalooza is the next big step for him to “break out of the box” and become a more well-rounded solo artist.

j-hope shared that the hour-long performance will have 16-17 songs and will definitely be the event of the year for ARMYs who will watch him on Weverse and in person.

ARMYs are hopeful that j-hope will perform songs from his second solo album Jack in the Box, including pre-released track MORE and fan-favourite track, Equal Sign.

ARMYs have taken to Twitter to cheer on j-hope and shower him with all the love and support he needs for tonight’s performance.

✧ 🃏 @jhscentric … hoseok is performing for 1 hour only btw Chicago’s Deputy Mayor for Economic Development tweeting about the #JHOPE effect during the festival and using #HOBIPALOOZA … hoseok is performing for 1 hour only btw Chicago’s Deputy Mayor for Economic Development tweeting about the #JHOPE effect during the festival and using #HOBIPALOOZA 😭😭😭😭 … hoseok is performing for 1 hour only btw https://t.co/Aq9w6OyAT2

BTS members j-hope and Jimin meet German-American rapper and singer J Cole

Born Singer meets Born Sinner! Didn’t get the reference? We are talking about the two rappers, BTS’ j-hope and the talented German-American rapper and singer J Cole, meeting at the 2022 Lollapalooza music festival.

The talented BTS member met one of his favorite artists at the Chicago-based music festival along with his bandmate Jimin and shared some heartwarming pictures on social media.

He captioned the picture, saying:

“hope world meets cole world.”

This is a reference to j-hope’s debut mixtape Hope World. He has always mentioned J Cole as one of his first inspirations as a rapper.

In 2013, BTS’ rap line sampled the track Born Singer to J Cole’s second studio album, Born Sinner, which was released the same year.

The track describes BTS' journey from trainees to idols, focusing on the rap line’s feelings, struggles, and victories.

Nine years later, the track was released as part of BTS’ anniversary anthology album Proof on June 10, 2022, and the BTS member finally met one of his musical inspirations, J-Cole.

🚀134340 miles from sanity⁷💫🃏 @naija0329 So Hobi went from J Cole being one of his first inspirations as a rapper to sampling his song for a 2013 BTS track to mentioning him as a role model in another BTS track in 2014 to finally meeting him in person in 2022 So Hobi went from J Cole being one of his first inspirations as a rapper to sampling his song for a 2013 BTS track to mentioning him as a role model in another BTS track in 2014 to finally meeting him in person in 2022

gigi⁷ @sugawainscoting thinking about how BTS sampled j.cole’s born sinner in 2013 and created born singer where they talked about their dreams and their daunting futures as artists, to hobi and jimin meeting j.cole himself in 2022 as members of THE legendary BTS. i’m so freaking proud thinking about how BTS sampled j.cole’s born sinner in 2013 and created born singer where they talked about their dreams and their daunting futures as artists, to hobi and jimin meeting j.cole himself in 2022 as members of THE legendary BTS. i’m so freaking proud https://t.co/rMmqhr4B1S

Fans are proud that the BTS member was acknowledged by two of his favorite artists this year, Beyonce and J Cole.

lau⁷ @jvnggkuk i want to go back to training days and tell hoseok that he will be part of the biggest group in the world, the first korean soloist headlining a festival and will meet j cole he would be so proud of who he is now i want to go back to training days and tell hoseok that he will be part of the biggest group in the world, the first korean soloist headlining a festival and will meet j cole he would be so proud of who he is now

skya🐰 @andfuckvmin hobi got a happy birthday from beyoncé and met j cole a man who inspired him all in one year he is a star hobi got a happy birthday from beyoncé and met j cole a man who inspired him all in one year he is a star https://t.co/Va3CJSzVNn

While we would have loved to see all the BTS members at Lollapalooza today to cheer for the Arson singer, his former roommate and Bangtan’s angel member Jimin boarded a flight to cheer for his “Hobi Hyung."

The MORE singer was more than elated to have his BTS bandmate by his side on this important day and ARMYs have already dubbed Jimin as the “best friend one can have.”

The Arson singer took to his Instagram to share stories of him and Jimin together enjoying performances by artists like American rappers Big Sean and their juniors, TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

✧*ava☽⁷ 🃏 @tpwkjimin 🍾

jimin: 🕺🏼 the lyrics: I I got girlies half naked🤑jimin:🕺🏼 the lyrics: I I got girlies half naked🤑🔥🍾💸jimin: 😊🕺🏼☀️🌸💗 https://t.co/iOwtARak1Z

ً🤍 @304verse



@TXT_members

🐿: today.. jimin hyung and hoseok hyung came so that gave me even more energy and even sihyuk pd-nim came.. it was the best 🐿: today.. jimin hyung and hoseok hyung came so that gave me even more energy and even sihyuk pd-nim came.. it was the best@TXT_members https://t.co/mk0L9E4WVP

mon⁷ 🃏 @knjgIoss not surprised in the slightest that jimin is going to chicago. if it was up to him he would’ve jumped on stage with hoseok not surprised in the slightest that jimin is going to chicago. if it was up to him he would’ve jumped on stage with hoseok

ARMYs have noted that Jimin is always ready to go to any lengths for BTS members, having once flown all the way to Busan from Paris to celebrate Jung Kook’s birthday.

♥︎з♥︎ @kkyujimi jimin’s love language is flying across the world just for you jimin’s love language is flying across the world just for you https://t.co/g81Ug2zfDO

Fans were touched that Jimin followed up on his promise to "Hobi Hyung" that he would attend his solo concert in person, and well, here he is. A mini-BTS reunion is all we need.

dej⁷ in the box 🃏⇆ @dejease jimin going to chicago to support his hobi hyung at hobipalooza like he promised jimin going to chicago to support his hobi hyung at hobipalooza like he promised 😞😞😞😞 https://t.co/WzIZziMC0k

BTS drops a brief snippet of their upcoming collab track Bad Decisions with Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco

BTS has released a new sneak peek of Bad Decisions, their upcoming collaboration with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg.

BTS’ vocal line members Jin, Jimin, V and Jung Kook can be seen recording the song in the recording studio, crooning the part - “I can't seem to ever get you out of mind.”

ARMYs are super excited to hear the full version of the fun collab track, which will also be released on BTS’ YouTube channel.

BTS’ official YouTube channel will see the lyric video for Bad Decisions dropping at 9:30 AM IST on August 6, followed by multiple releases in the coming days.

j-hope’s Lollapalooza performance will exclusively be streamed on fan-community platform Weverse App/PC and Weverse TV App.

His debut performance as the main headliner will be broadcast live on Sunday, July 31, 9 PM CT, which is equivalent to Monday, August 1, 1 PM KST. Indian fans can catch the performance at 9:30 AM IST on August 1.

American ARMYs can stream the MORE singer's performance on Hulu.

