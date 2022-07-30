BTS x Snickers collab sends fans into a frenzy, sparks memefest online

On Friday, July 29, online chatters reported that popular South Korean boy band Bangtan Boys, aka BTS, had collaborated with Mars Inc.'s Snickers chocolate bars. Several tweets shared snaps of the aforementioned collaboration, which is reportedly available in Southeast Asia, especially in countries like Thailand and the Philippines.

The pictures of the collaboration uploaded by the K-pop band's fans showcased Snickers bars in purple packaging. Furthermore, the wrappers carry the names of the band's famous songs like Never Mind, Make it Right, Spring Day, Good Day, Save Me, Life Goes On, and For You, amongst others.

Interestingly enough, the chocolate bar brand featured the theme color of the South Korean musical group in the collaboration but did not make any formal announcement about the same.

There have been no reports or leaks about the possibility of the group's Snickers collaboration releasing in North America and Europe as of yet. However, it is likely that we will soon see the purple bars in countries like the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, considering BTS' popularity in these countries.

Certain tweets further revealed that the Snickers bars will be available alongside exclusive photocards of the band members. However, nothing is confirmed as of yet.

Interesting theory about BTS x Snickers collaboration

According to Koreaboo, this recently leaked collaboration was perhaps in the making for the last four years. At the time, the band's official video for the track FAKE LOVE had showcased the group's rapper j-hope lying on the floor with several Snickers bars.

It is possible that Mars Incorporated and Big Hit Entertainment, under which the K-pop band operates, decided on a collaboration and possible endorsement deal after that video. Many are now speculating that the deal possibly existed since 2018.

It was further hinted at by an online mock Twitter feud between Snickers and Butterfinger. Following the release of the music video and its moment highlighting the Snickers chocolate bars, Butterfinger responded with a quip about how the band should choose their brand for the next one. However, Snickers was quick to respond to this shade and replied:

"We think @bts_bighit made the right choice."

Butterfinger @Butterfinger No Fake Love here! Congrats on the new video @bts_bighit ! Try diving into some Butterfinger next time No Fake Love here! Congrats on the new video @bts_bighit! Try diving into some Butterfinger next time 😜

Furthermore, the Snickers' official Twitter page had jokingly questioned last year whether BTS stood for "Buy the SNICKERS."

SNICKERS @SNICKERS BTS = Buy the SNICKERS? BTS = Buy the SNICKERS?

Fans react to BTS x Snickers collab

As local Southeast Asian fans spotted the band's special Snickers edition, several tweets with pictures of the chocolate bar on sale went viral. Netizens were surprised as to why the collaboration was not officially announced by either Big Hit Entertainment or Mars Inc.

Jane⁷ in the box. @jindugh Uhm what do you mean BTS x Snickers?!! Did I miss something?! Uhm what do you mean BTS x Snickers?!! Did I miss something?! https://t.co/cUgDy8J9EG

naj⁷ what if... enthusiast @uhkive me: earphones aren't enough. i need Save Me inside me.

bts n snickers:

me: earphones aren't enough. i need Save Me inside me.bts n snickers:https://t.co/1S1o3g1t9i

bts quotes archive⁷ @btsqtsarchive the fact that most of us been here on twitter all day but still missed this bts x snickers. the fact that most of us been here on twitter all day but still missed this bts x snickers. https://t.co/BKEcZXIZGl

alex @triviaagguk BTS antis eating their BTS x SNICKERS bar

BTS antis eating their BTS x SNICKERS barhttps://t.co/6EjplRc4fJ

bts quotes archive⁷ @btsqtsarchive i think some of us are planning to buy snickers only to complete all the bts songs and keep it. i think some of us are planning to buy snickers only to complete all the bts songs and keep it.😭😭

vmin @vmintine me at the bts snickers store me at the bts snickers store https://t.co/DhLnWs8xMf

J is ThirsTAE ⁷ @yeaIMthirsTAE Speaking of the new BTS x Snickers thing going around, y’all remember this Speaking of the new BTS x Snickers thing going around, y’all remember this 😂 https://t.co/ampzwQxnha

misu⁷🌿🕊 @misuot7 Me eating BTS x Snickers like if it's the first time I’m eating : Me eating BTS x Snickers like if it's the first time I’m eating : https://t.co/XUp3P4gwPr

⟬⟭ᴮᴱNinong Kookie⁷⟭⟬ @tanniekosmossss SO THIS HOSEOK SCENE IN FAKE LOVE WAS A HINT FOR BTS x SNICKERS. WE DIDN’T EXPECT THAT IT’S GONNA HAPPEN !! SO THIS HOSEOK SCENE IN FAKE LOVE WAS A HINT FOR BTS x SNICKERS. WE DIDN’T EXPECT THAT IT’S GONNA HAPPEN !! https://t.co/hVqrTy8uYc

SumSum⁷🍊BAD DECISIONS💋 @SumSumSeVeN Me after eating BTS x Snickers bar as if it's my first time : Me after eating BTS x Snickers bar as if it's my first time : https://t.co/kAKamH2LGt

SumSum⁷🍊BAD DECISIONS💋 @SumSumSeVeN Me turning purple after eating BTS x Snickers bar :

Me turning purple after eating BTS x Snickers bar :https://t.co/lnWC18HPW5

SumSum⁷🍊BAD DECISIONS💋 @SumSumSeVeN Antis eating Snickers be like:



BTS x Snickers



Antis eating Snickers be like:BTS x Snickers https://t.co/iNTYV4nRL9

sabah⁷♡ @melodiouskoo Jin hinting BTS x Snickers collab since 2016, y’all we’re so dumb Jin hinting BTS x Snickers collab since 2016, y’all we’re so dumb https://t.co/VSyJkoeYl7

Furthermore, as the snaps online showcased the Snickers bars' wrappers in purple, a legion of tweets speculated as to whether the collab possibly spawned from the 2018 music video of FAKE LOVE. It remains to be seen whether the collaboration will soon arrive in other countries. Needless to say, fans are already getting impatient.

