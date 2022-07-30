BTS x Snickers collab sends fans into a frenzy, sparks memefest online

On Friday, July 29, online chatters reported that popular South Korean boy band Bangtan Boys, aka BTS, had collaborated with Mars Inc.'s Snickers chocolate bars. Several tweets shared snaps of the aforementioned collaboration, which is reportedly available in Southeast Asia, especially in countries like Thailand and the Philippines.
The pictures of the collaboration uploaded by the K-pop band's fans showcased Snickers bars in purple packaging. Furthermore, the wrappers carry the names of the band's famous songs like Never Mind, Make it Right, Spring Day, Good Day, Save Me, Life Goes On, and For You, amongst others.
Interestingly enough, the chocolate bar brand featured the theme color of the South Korean musical group in the collaboration but did not make any formal announcement about the same.
There have been no reports or leaks about the possibility of the group's Snickers collaboration releasing in North America and Europe as of yet. However, it is likely that we will soon see the purple bars in countries like the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, considering BTS' popularity in these countries.
Certain tweets further revealed that the Snickers bars will be available alongside exclusive photocards of the band members. However, nothing is confirmed as of yet.
Interesting theory about BTS x Snickers collaboration
According to Koreaboo, this recently leaked collaboration was perhaps in the making for the last four years. At the time, the band's official video for the track FAKE LOVE had showcased the group's rapper j-hope lying on the floor with several Snickers bars.
It is possible that Mars Incorporated and Big Hit Entertainment, under which the K-pop band operates, decided on a collaboration and possible endorsement deal after that video. Many are now speculating that the deal possibly existed since 2018.
It was further hinted at by an online mock Twitter feud between Snickers and Butterfinger. Following the release of the music video and its moment highlighting the Snickers chocolate bars, Butterfinger responded with a quip about how the band should choose their brand for the next one. However, Snickers was quick to respond to this shade and replied:
"We think @bts_bighit made the right choice."
Furthermore, the Snickers' official Twitter page had jokingly questioned last year whether BTS stood for "Buy the SNICKERS."
Fans react to BTS x Snickers collab
As local Southeast Asian fans spotted the band's special Snickers edition, several tweets with pictures of the chocolate bar on sale went viral. Netizens were surprised as to why the collaboration was not officially announced by either Big Hit Entertainment or Mars Inc.
Furthermore, as the snaps online showcased the Snickers bars' wrappers in purple, a legion of tweets speculated as to whether the collab possibly spawned from the 2018 music video of FAKE LOVE. It remains to be seen whether the collaboration will soon arrive in other countries. Needless to say, fans are already getting impatient.