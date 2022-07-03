3 popular Supreme collabs of 2022 

It was in April 1994 when the king of head-turning collaborations, Supreme, came to being. This New York-based streetwear label is among the most popular skateboarding, and lifestyle wear brands over the years. And believe it or not, collaborations have long been a mainstay of this streetwear business.

With its enticing and well-executed partnerships, the brand has supported the coming together of ideas and respect for one another. The brand’s success can be attributed not only to its collaborations with mainstream brands like Nike, Burberry, and The North Face but also to those with emerging artists like Nate Lowman.

When it comes to diversity in collaborations, then it’s hard to find another brand like Supreme. It has partnered with various businesses, including skateboarding labels, shoe companies, artists, musicians, renowned photographers, filmmakers, sportswear manufacturers, toy companies, and even motorcycle companies.

After delving deeper into it, let’s take a quick look at some of the famous 2022 collabs of the streetwear giant.

Three head-turning collaborations of Supreme in 2022

1) Supreme x Nike Shox Ride 2

Four colorways of Nike Shox Ride 2 were released (Image via Sportskeeda)

If you’re fond of sneakers, you will most likely be aware of Nike’s Shox silhouette. The shoe company’s most intriguing innovation was crafted with a peculiar cushion that has received an overwhelming response in the past. To give this style a new makeover, Nike teamed up with Supreme and presented their Shox Ride 2 shoes.

This limited-edition footwear pack offered a total of four distinctive shades such as “Neutral Olive,” “Siren Red,” “Grey Frog,” and “Black.” These stability-focused quirky shoes featured four unique ribs at the heel that offered stability. They also facilitated responses to heel strikes during physical activities, similar to the springs fitted in automobiles to minimize the shocks.

The Supreme x Nike Shox Ride 2 description, as mentioned by Supreme on its IG handle, says,

“The shoe features mesh upper with leather upper and toe panels, nubuck tongue and heel panels, DURAPLUSH tongue and heel lining, rubber outsole with airbags and molded logo Shox pillars, co-branded footbed and rubber logo panels at tongue and heel. The Running Hat features Dri-FIT mesh with embroidered logos and reflective logo webbing strap closure. Made exclusively for Supreme, the Shox Ride 2 and Running Hat will be offered in four color ways.”

The uppers of these pairs boasted a melange of premium leathers, superior suedes, and knitted elements all over. The branding was prominent on the tongues, footbed, and lateral sides. The most interesting was the Supreme markings, which were added to the pillars of the heels.

While the “Siren red” and “Black” colorways were predominantly fashioned with only the namesake hues. The other two, “Neutral Olive” and “Grey Frog,” pairs sported hits of Electric green and bright red, respectively.

The Supreme x Nike Shox Ride 2 footwear pack was put to the sneaker market on June 23, 2022, in the US, followed by June 25, 2022, in Japan. Each pair of this lineup fetched $190 and were traded via the official shopping site of Supreme.

2) Burberry x Supreme

The collaborative items offered under this clothing range (Image via Burberry)

After weeks of speculation on social media, Burberry and Supreme finally released their collaborative work in Japan on March 10, 2022, in the United States, followed by March 12, 2022.

Some items, such as leather jackets, leather track pants, and a silk pyjama set, were only exclusively sold at Burberry offline locations in the US, UK, and Europe from March 10 onwards and were made available in other regions on a later date.

This is what the brand wrote about Burberry’s innovative designs on its IG handle,

“Among Burberry's early innovations was gabardine - a lightweight yet hard-wearing weatherproof fabric. Inspired by local shepherds' methods of waterproofing their smocks, Burberry used a unique proofing process which allowed natural ventilation but offered protection from the elements. The resulting garments were durable yet breathable - and highly sought after.”

The clothing pieces were delivered in both men’s and women’s styles. The British luxury fashion house and street style label’s collection included a trench coat and hooded sweatshirt in various color schemes and prints. The collared leather trench was $998, while the box logo hooded sweatshirts sold for $198 each.

It offered denim jackets and trousers in Burberry’s iconic beige, black, and red checkered patterns with both brands’ insignias on the rear. These Denim Trucker Jackets were offered for $298 a piece, whereas the denim pants retailed for $198.

The collab’s Shearling Collar Down puffer jackets were priced at $598 a piece, they were also adorned with similar checkered styles. They also added denim shorts and box logo tees to this lineup for casual wear, priced at $168 and $54, respectively.

To accessorize these head-to-toe looks, the duo worked upon a crusher hat, a six-panel snapback hat, and a skateboard. The collab’s description on Burberry’s official website reads,

“An exclusive selection from the collection, only available through Burberry, saw the Icon stripe elevating silk pyjamas whilst our Equestrian Knight Design brought a touch of heritage to leather tracksuits. The pieces available through Supreme included statement outerwear and co-ords in denim and jersey.”

The Burberry x Supreme complete assortment was sold by the authorized flagship stores, Dover Street Market London, and the shopping websites of both labels.

3) The North Face x Supreme

The clothing pieces offered under this collection (Image via The North Face)

Most recently, the two American lifestyles wear labels, The North Face and Supreme, came together and debuted their co-designed 40-piece collection. This expansive assortment was guided by mountain adventures and trekking. They created some distinctive and utilitarian items ideal for altitudes and mountain expeditions. The collection was officially launched on June 9, 2022.

For the unfamiliar, the two labels first collaborated years back in 2007. They have worked closely on several occasions since then and dropped their collaborative lineups each year. This mentioned collection was delivered via the e-commerce website of Supreme.

The wide 40-piece lineup offered shirts, convertible jackets, utilitarian pants, hoodies, sweatshirts, belted pants, shorts, camp caps, sweatpants, sandals, convertible backpacks, waist bags, and crushers.

Highlighting the clothing items offered under this collection, Supreme captioned its IG post,

“Supreme has worked with The North Face® on a new collection for Spring 2022. The collection consists of a Trekking Convertible Jacket, S/S Shirt, Hooded Sweatshirt, S/S Top, Belted Pant, Sweatpant, Belted Short, Camp Cap, Crusher, Convertible Backpack + Waist Bag and Sandal.”

The Trekking Convertible Jacket offers sleeves that zip off the elbow and shoulder. This outerwear was made out of a repurposed nylon that was completely waterproof. They were marked at $298 apiece.

Next up, the Trekking Zip-Off Belted Pant was manufactured from an upcycled nylon that was once again waterproof. It had zip-off sleeves at the knees and thighs. Moving on, the Trekking Belted Short was produced of lightweight, recyclable nylon that was water safe. Each belt pant and short fetched $198 and $118, respectively. The sweatpants were sold for $148 each.

The water-resistant reprocessed nylon was also employed to make Crusher, Soft Bill Camping Hat, and Trekking Short-sleeved Shirt, which featured embroidered logos. While the camping bucket hats were priced at $68, the SS shirts retailed for $118.

The highly coveted bandana designs were used to create the Bandana Hooded Sweatshirt, Sweatpants, and T-shirt. In accessorizes, the Trekking Convertible Backpack + Waist Bag was designed under this range. They were constructed using compressible, recyclable polyester that is also resistant to water. They arrived with a $168 price tag.

Their footwear lineup included the Trekking Sandal, which boasted a lug rubber outsole alongside a polyester ripstop. The perforated mesh uppers, buckle fasteners, and imprinted logo webbing straps completed the appearance of these pairs. Sandals were labeled with an $88 price tag.

This 40-piece trekking-inspired range was excellent for mixing, matching, and customizing to fit each wearer’s style.

