Where to buy Supreme x Nike Shox Ride 2 sneakers? Price and more explored

Supreme and Nike have a longstanding relationship, and after their recent Spring 2022 collection, which was released on May 28, 2022, they are back in full force with a new collaboration for a footwear silhouette, Supreme x Nike Shox Ride 2 sneakers.

Spotted on Corteiz founder, Clint's feet, the Supreme and the swoosh label's newest silhouette arrives in a black colorway. @clint419 took to Instagram to showcase his newest kicks on June 17, 2022, which was previously reported as the Supreme x Nike Shox Ride 2 sneakers.

More about the upcoming Supreme x Nike Shox Ride 2 sneakers

upcoming Supreme x Nike Shox Ride 2 sneakers (Image via Supreme)

Supreme is famous for its unorthodox and fresh approach to collaborative projects with Nike. The two started their collaborative streak back in 2002, when they collaborated for an Air Jordan 3-inspired dunk low colorway. However, their latest collaborative sneakers are far away from previously seen silhouettes, and is completely fresh.

The popular New York streetwear imprint has lent its touch onto an obscure model like the Shox Ride 2 as its canvas. The newly seen black colorway was first seen in the New York imprint's spring summer 2022 lookbook, however, clear information was not revealed at the time.

The shoes were paired with an AOI x Supreme artwork marked tracksuit. The image showcased a triple black colorway sneakers, the shoe is later expected to be released in Speed Red / Barn / Siren Red and Neutral Olive / Pilgrim / Electric Green colorways, however, early images have not been released yet.

The sneakers originally debuted back in the early 2000's, the collaborative Shox Ride 2 SP are constructed in a mix of materials, including 3M detailing over the uppers. The sneakers are primarily dressed in black color and are wrapped in a mesh constructed base.

The underlays of the sneakers are made of premium mesh, whereas the overlays are constructed in warped material. The collars are constructed in leather material and the mudguards arrive in nubuck material.

Swoosh over the lateral and medial sides of the sneakers arrive in black, while a subtle hint of white can be seen accentuated over the toe boxes as well as over the sole unit, which features the New York imprint's iconic box logo.

Further branding can be seen over the sockliners, which accentuate Supreme's iconic red hue signature box. The white hue is further carried over the tongue emblems of the sneakers. The midsoles of the sneakers are constructed in a stealthy aesthetic, while the New York imprint's logo is whimsically wrapped around each of the heel's shox pistons towards the south's rear end.

Just above the leather swooshes, a highlighted silver reflective 3M accent can be seen beside the adjacent decals, which further brings flair to the more simplistic and minimalistic upper of the sneakers. The cushioned sole unit are elevated by the Supreme standard additional branding.

The co-branded logo of the collaborative duo (Image via Supreme)

The look is complete with co-branded printed insoles, which have a red backdrop. The sneakers will be supplied inside a custom special packaging box. The shoes are reportedly going to be retailed at a price of $190, reports Hypebeast.

The Supreme x Nike Shox Ride 2 SP will be released in upcoming weeks in spring.A release date and price have not yet been officially confirmed by the collaborative duo yet.

