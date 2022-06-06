3 exciting Air Jordan 3 colorways releasing in 2022

Michael Jordan's third iconic sneaker has reappeared in the spotlight, particularly after the release of the A Ma Maniere X Air Jordan 3. The iconic silhouette has stood the test of time thanks to the elephant print and leather mixture that has always maintained the uniqueness of these shoes.

Like every other year, Jordan Brand made exclusive plans for the AJ3 launches in 2022. Out of which, we have already witnessed a few, namely “Muslin” and “Neapolitan,” but some are set to arrive in the second half of this year. Let’s take a quick look at three upcoming Air Jordan 3 renditions.

Three upcoming Air Jordan 3 releases scheduled for 2022

1) Air Jordan 3 “Desert Elephant”

Closer view of the upcoming Desert Elephant colorway (Image via Nike)

The sneaker, which features a black leather structure with grey tongue tags and panels, makes reference to the previously released "Black Cement" variant of the AJ3, but adds a unique touch to the classic colorway. The traditional red has been swapped with Rush Orange, and the concrete print has been overtaken by a brown elephant design that is heavier than usual.

The pink insole has an elephant, Jumpman, and a representation of MJ from the AJ3 "Best On Earth" print commercial, while the grey outsole includes Sail.

This AJ3 “Desert Elephant” is all set to kick off the Jordan releases for the month of July. It will be dropped on July 1, 2022. Jordanheads can easily buy these shoes for $200 from the Nike’s SNKRS app.

Also, affiliated retailers like Finish Line, JD Sports, Footlocker, Champs, Snipes US, Nordstrom, YCMC, DTLR, Sheikh, and Takout NY will also have it stocked.

2) Air Jordan 3 “Dark Iris”

Take a closer look at the Dark Iris iteration of AJ3 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The long-promised iteration of Air Jordan 3 is also scheduled for 2022 in a "Dark Iris" shade this spring, alongside its counterparts like the AJ3s "Dark Mocha" and “Muslin.”

This AJ3 rendition takes the classic "Court Purple" hue and gives it a unique spin. Instead of the predominant hue being purple, the shoes have a white leather base with purple embellishments down the heel. The design is complete with an elephant design, a purple Jumpman insignia, and a grey outsole.

The AJ3 “Dark Iris” is slated to hit the markets on July 9 via the Nike’s SNKRS app for $190 in full-family sizing.

Other select sellers including Finish Line, Footlocker, Footaction, Dick’s, Sheikh, DTLR, JD Sports, Eastbay, Shop Nice Kicks, NBA Store, and YCMC might also sell these shoes. Incase you miss them on SNKRS, fetch them from these sellers.

3) Air Jordan 3 OG “Fire Red”

Front and back view of the Fire Red colorway (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

This original AJ3 variant was introduced in 1988 and was one of the four original Air Jordan 3 launches. The "White Cement," "Black Cement," and "True Blue" colours are among the most famous versions included in this footwear collection.

The "Fire Red" colorway was previously Retro'd in 2007 and 2013, and now we're looking forward to it once more in 2022. The Jumpman was emblazoned on the heels of both the 2007 and 2013 versions. The 2022 edition, on the other hand, dates all the way back to the widely loved OG Nike Air emblem on the heels.

The AJ3 OG “Fire Red” is expected to make a comeback on August 6, 2022, with a price tag of $210.

