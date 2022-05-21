3 Air Jordan sneakers that will release in June 2022 

Air Jordan's influence is inescapable. Even for versed sneakerheads, catching up with the trendiest and freshest Air Jordans can be challenging.

The brand continues to release timeless new colorways, as well as fresh interpretations of fan-favorite retros.

We have got you covered with a short compilation of significant upcoming June Air Jordan releases so that you can stay on top of it.

Three forthcoming June 2022 Air Jordan releases

1) Air Jordan 36 "Flight School"

A closer look at the AJ36 "Flight School" colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Michael Jordan’s eponymous shoe label owns an impressive line of Air Jordans, developed and released over the years. The upcoming addition to this list is the new Air Jordans 36 in the "Flight School" colorway, scheduled for its release on Wednesday, June 1. Priced at $185, these chic shoes will be delivered via the e-commerce stores of Nike, Finish Line, and JD Sports.

The colorway boasts a profusion of lettering across the footwear, which is evocative of a classic commercial. The Flight School style is fashioned with large, printed typography, which varies between lower and upper case letters.

The black and white uppers are complemented by a sequence of stars, arrows, and Learn symbols. Phrases ranging from "How to play golf" to "How to increase your hang time" are also scattered throughout, reminiscing some of the athlete's most memorable moments and accomplishments.

The major highlight of the shoes is the chunky white outsoles that are contoured with red lines.

2) Air Jordan 6 “Red Oreo”

A closer look at the AJ6 "Red Oreo" colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

We all got our first peek at the impending “Red Oreo” Air Jordan 6 a few months ago. This new iteration pays homage to the classic White/Infrared Air Jordan 6, launched in 1991, by sticking to a complete white leather top with noticeable red elements adorning the heel bumper, Jumpman logo, and lace-lock. Some elements from the Air Jordan 6 "Oreo" are also incorporated in this edition.

Besides the speckled design, these leather shoes sport a full white tongue compared to the black on the OGs.

On June 4, the Air Jordan 6 "Red Oreo" will be released in complete family sizings. The adult sizes of these sneakers will be dropped to $200, while the grade-school, little kids, and toddler pairs will cost $140, $100, and $60 each, respectively.

In addition to Nike’s SNKRS app, a few select retailers, namely Dick’s, Finish Line, JD Sports, Foot Locker, Champs, Snipes US, Nordstrom, Feature, YCMC, DTLR, Sheikh, and Takout NY, will be selling them. The shoes are expected to become a popular choice for June, with their enticing red detailing.

3) Air Jordan 4 "Zen Master"

A closer look at the AJ4 "Zen Master" colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Jumpman label will honor one of the most crucial figures in the player’s career. Through the new Air Jordan 4, titled "Zen Master," the brand pays respect to Phil Jackson, whose Buddhist traditions were frequently reflected in Jordan’s training method.

The color scheme honors Phil Jackson's appointment as Head Coach in 1989. It pulls a nebulous, galaxy-inspired print, which runs across the entire length of the shoe, including the tongue and top paneling.

The reinforcement wings and heels have a translucent touch, while the lace unit, logo, lining, netting, and tooling are covered with black, white, and grey colors.

Slated to hit the shelves on Monday, June 6, these Zen Masters will retail for $200. Enjoy your space adventures with these sneakers, delivered via the SNKRS app, along with some select online stores like Dick’s, Finish Line, JD Sports, Foot Locker, Foot Action, Shop Nice Kicks, NBA Store, DTLR, YCMC, and Sheikh.

Edited by Sayati Das