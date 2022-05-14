5 Air Jordan colorways that released in 2022

The Air Jordans have a long and glorious history. The label releases several sneakers every year, both individually and through collaborations. It wasn't always like this. The Air Jordans took three decades to become the preferred choice for serious collectors.

The story began with Michael Jordan, then a 21-year-old sophomore. He signed a five-year contract with Nike valued at $500,000 per year in 1984.

Nike was a poorly performing business, and Jordan also favored Adidas or Converse. It was then that Nike opted to give Jordan his eponymous label, which reportedly made $3.14 billion in 2019.

Adding new designs to their already extensive portfolio, Jordan released a slew of striking pairs in 2022, a few of which have been highlighted in the list below.

Five captivating Air Jordans released in 2022

1) Air Jordan 11 Low WMNS Pure Violet

The first one on the list is the White/Pure Violet-White iteration of Air Jordan 11, released on April 28. These shoes with an iridescent sheen are currently sold via Nike, SNKRS, and Footlocker e-commerce stores.

The prices for these sneakers vary in different sizes. The adult sizes cost $190, while the little kids' and toddlers' sizes are priced at $80 and $60, respectively.

The product description reads,

“The Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Jordan 11 was meant for MJ to wear on and off the court. Inspired by exotic cars, its shiny patent-leather overlays will steal the scene whenever you walk into a room or hit the streets.”

This Air Jordan 11 Low is everything you could ask for in an all-time favorite. The upper is entirely white and made of genuine durable nylon.

Pure Violet is a faint pastel purple finish on the lustrous patent leather, and the opaque outsole is softly tinged in the same color.

2) Air Jordan 13 Brave Blue

The Jordan brand also worked on Air Jordan 13 and came out with the “Navy/Black-White-University Blue” iteration. The highly-sought-after shoes, launched on April 29, are currently available for purchase via Nike’s online stores, SNKRS app, and Footlocker.

The Brave Blue Jordan 13 were dropped in various sizes, including adults, grade school, pre-school, and toddlers, priced at $200, $150, $90, and $70, respectively.

The first Air Jordan 13 Low debuted in 1998, and one of the silhouette's earliest hues was a Brave Blue edition. Because it uses the same color palette, the 2022 iteration featured, however, is effectively a mid-cut counterpart of it.

The typical holographic insignia on the medial heels are covered with their usual green tint, while the base layers are bathed in blue color and paired with black tongues, laces, and mudguards.

The Jumpman emblems on the tongues have a small dose of University Blue, while the segmented midsoles have amounts of white.

3) Air Jordan 5 Low Doernbecher

The Air Jordan 5 model has its own fandom. As a result, the shoemaker created a summer-friendly Air Jordan 5 Low footwear to wow them. Different colors of blue, green, red, and orange are used to embellish these refreshing shoes. The amusing pairs, dubbed Doernbecher, were released on April 30 at a retail price of $200.

A new rendition of Michael Jordan's iconic shoe, developed by Michael Wilson, a patient at OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital, has been included in the flagship lineup.

The Air Jordan 5 Low Doernbecher Freestyle is fashioned with a multi-colored leather upper. The printed purplish toe boxes are contoured with red suede on the sides. The purple knit is outlined with orange leather towards the laces and tongues.

The orange leather makes the eyestays, and the green fittings are positioned next. Topped with blue laces, the perforated TPU makes the tongues and lateral sides of the sneakers. The indispensable Nike swooshes can be viewed through the TPU fittings added to the sides.

Moving on, the green leathers are attached to adorn the shoes. The white and red midsoles banded together with an icy white outsole finish the look.

4) Air Jordan 1 High OG Stash

The highly coveted Air Jordan 1 silhouette never fails to enchant the Jordan cult. The shoe label once again won hearts with its recent 2022 release. It gave the model a Black/Anthracite-Sail-Off Noir makeover. These functional sneakers witnessed their global release on May 3. Marked at $175, the Air Jordan 1 High Stash is easily accessible via Nike’s online store and select retailers.

The shoe’s product description on SNKRS reads,

“Jordan Brand is bringing a utilitarian attitude to the OG Air Jordan that started it all. Inspired by the outdoors with a durable canvas, webbing pulls, and a pocket cache, the Air Jordan 1 ‘Stash’ shows off a more futuristic, adventurous side to the classic silhouette.”

The High Stash features a primarily black hue on the canvas upper, enhanced with practical touches such as webbing panels at the ball of the foot and a gigantic pocket at the heel.

Matching laces accentuate the design, while the orange touches added to the webbing's pull tabs make it look more attractive. An orange footbed, a sail midsole, and a black outsole break up the subtle construction.

Lastly, the staple Air Jordan monogram is placed on the high collars of the solid black shoes.

5) Air Jordan 9 Chile Red

The shoe manufacturer recently released its newest take on the widely-loved Air Jordan 9. The latest colorway is labeled Chile Red. Dropped on May 7, these striking red silhouettes are priced at $190. Nike's e-commerce store and specific physical stores have these shoes available for people who want to add a pop of red to their wardrobe.

The Chile Red shoes have high-quality knitted uppers and patent leathers. The pair features an enticing blend of matte and glossy red. Touches of black are used to accentuate the complete look of the sneakers.

Black finishes are added in the form of eyestays, tongue tags, and heel tabs. The black outsoles are also attached to the translucent red midsoles for more detailing. The major highlights of the shoes are the tongues, black outsoles, and the heels that are adorned with the staple Jumpman and Jordan branding.

Edited by Sayati Das