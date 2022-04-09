A-Cold-Wall X Converse: Where to buy, price, and more about new collection

Converse is striking out its new endeavor with Samuel Ross’ A-Cold-Wall, under which they have created an ultra-modern sneaker design.

According to A-Cold-Wall's Instagram post, the collab invested 18 months in designing and making these new pairs. The duo fashioned two new iterations of Aeon Active CX sneakers: “Micro Chip and Healing Jade” and “Black and Apple Green.”

Samuel earlier joined hands with Converse in 2020, and released All-Star Chuck Taylor Lugged boots, which became a hot seller soon after its launch.

A-Cold-Wall x Converse collab designed shoes with sculpted soles

The shoes feature a dramatic chunky sole that makes them more exclusive and attractive for sneakerheads. Like other ecologically sound fashion labels, it has made its exaggerated sole with the Nike’s Crater foam and CX foam. The former is manufactured with around 12% of recycled scraps, which is collected from the factory floor.

The sculpted soles of both “Micro Chip and Healing Jade” and “Black and Apple Green” colorways are made with different colors.

The stretchy knitted uppers of the pairs allow easy entry into the shoes. The flexible collars next to the knitted uppers are ideal for securing fit and support. These collars are outlined with different colors in both iterations.

Both the lateral sides possess the collab’s branding. One side is printed with “ACW” and “A-COLD-WALL”, while the other side is debossed with Converse’s signature logo. In addition to this, the broad midsoles are also adorned with the branding of both the labels.

The heel tabs are decorated with black knitted fabric that is printed with A-Cold-Wall’s branding on it. The white translucent outer soles firmly hold the foamy midsoles.

The label described its latest collaborative collection as:

“The future of comfort is active. Blending the conceptual lens of A-COLD-WALL and game-changing Converse CX technology, the limited-edition Aeon Active CX is built for forward progress.”

Sneaker enthusiasts can grab the latest edition for $160 per pair. The two distinct colorways will be released on different dates. The one releasing this month is “Micro Chip and Healing Jade” colorway. The global early access for the pair is available exclusively via A-Cold-Wall.com. Following this, the pairs will see the worldwide launch on April 12, via converse.com, SNKRS, and select stockists.

The “Black and Apple Green” colorway will be dropped next month. The first exclusive release of the pairs will happen on May 8, via A-Cold-Wall.com, followed by a wider launch on May 12.

Edited by Khushi Singh