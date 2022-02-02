Converse Valentine's Day Collection: Where to buy, price, and more

For all the Valentine's day enthusiasts, there's good news. Converse has launched their footwear collection for Valentine's Day 2022. The brand has reimagined some of their classic sneakers into a Valentine's theme. Spoiler alert: they are just adorable.

If you have a significant other who is high on love and February 14th is their favorite holiday, this collection might just be what they're looking for. For people who love embroided hearts and red and pink accents, this would make a great gift for them.

All about the Converse's Valentine's Day collection

luna ♡ @lunatically i bought the valentine's day converse and omg this is my prettiest purchase ever i bought the valentine's day converse and omg this is my prettiest purchase ever https://t.co/dKX1Mn1sgG

The collection is a special edition made only in accordance with Valentine's Day. The collection debuts 42 different styles for men, women, and kids. Most of the collection has lips or hearts embroidered on the shoe.

The shoe collection retail pricing starts at $40 dollars and tops off at $95 USD. Converse members will also receive a complimentary delivery with the order. If you are looking to make this day special for someone, a gift from this collection will be the perfect place to start at.

The collection includes a variety of footwear, t-shirts, and hoodies. This shoe, however, is our top pick from the collection.

Chuck Taylor All Star lift platform with embroidered hearts

angie @xoxoangxe my valentines converse finally came! <3 my valentines converse finally came! <3 https://t.co/yA92YeNmDq

This pair of Chuck Taylor All-Star sneakers is what all the ladies deserve this valentine's. Unfortunately, the brand doesn't make that many and the product sold-out quickly. Obviously the reason being it has a classic look and a simplistic colorway of vintage white with university red accents.

The Embroidered hearts and bright pink outsoles combine together to bring the love theme onto the Chuck platforms. The sneakers also feature lightweight EVA cushioning to keep you on your feet all day and still feel comfortable. What say's I Love You more than a caring partner.

Finishing off the look, the sneakers also feature the iconic Chuck Taylor patch on the ankle. These can be bought for $75 on the brand's website.

Fans react to the Chuck Taylor All Star lift platform embroidered hearts

alice @apkd I have been aggressively refreshing the @Converse Canadian site for days waiting for the valentines drop because I have simply never needed a shoe more in my life. I have been aggressively refreshing the @Converse Canadian site for days waiting for the valentines drop because I have simply never needed a shoe more in my life. https://t.co/2utND1y8H7

chlo @privchl my valentines converse finally arrived and I am in love <333 my valentines converse finally arrived and I am in love <333 https://t.co/BYD8JWEFSj

jordan 👻 @jordan_jjoshua I highly recommend the converse Valentine’s Day collection, best purchase I highly recommend the converse Valentine’s Day collection, best purchase https://t.co/5geXZrWI7H

Obviously, the fans have loved the collection and are waiting anxiously for it to re-stock. We understand the hype and hope you get these just in time for the big day.

