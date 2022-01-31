Valentine's Day gifts for her 2022: Under $200 luxury items you can treat her to

The biggest romance festival, Valentine's Day, is approaching and what can say 'I Love You' more than a luxury treat for her?

While there are multiple gift items that you can buy for her without spending much, Valentine's Day is a time where you can gift something she will never buy for herself. It is a chance to express your love for her by splurging just the right amount.

So if you are looking for an impressive luxury item that you can spoil her with and perhaps get some brownie points, we've prepared a list of 5 luxury items you can treat her to this Valentine's Day without spending much.

Luxury items under $200 that will serve as perfect gifts for Valentine's Day

1) Chanel Fragrance: A chance to give her luxury to always smell delightful

CHANCE EAU TENDRE fragrance by Chanel (Image via chanel.com)

When you smell Chanel, you automatically reach cloud nine. This Valentine's Day, you can gift her the luxury of fragrance. You can spoil her with a luxurious gift and get a significant other who always smells nice. Get her the best of both worlds!

The product description reads:

"An enhanced interpretation of the unexpected fruity-floral fragrance, CHANCE EAU TENDRE Eau de Parfum sweeps you into an intensified whirlwind of tenderness. The signature CHANCE bottle is reinvented with a silver cap and golden accent."

CHANCE EAU TENDRE is the classic Chanel perfume which comes to our mind as a perfect luxury gift on Valentine's day. The perfume is available at the brand's website for $146 USD.

2) A bracelet for the win of 'Love'

Heart bracelet with Gucci trademark (Image via Gucci.com)

Gucci is high on love, just like you. So they've created the perfect gift on the Valentine's Day theme for your significant other. 'Heart Bracelet with Gucci Trademark' shouts luxury with love and can be the one that wins your valentine's heart.

The product description reads:

"A timeless design, this bracelet features a heart charm engraved with the Gucci trademark. Crafted from 925 sterling silver, the jewelry piece reflects the House's romantic narrative."

The product is available on Gucci's website for $200 in 925 sterling silver. It has the inscription of the words 'Gucci' and 'Made in Italy' in a heart shaped charm in the center of the bracelet. Make your significant other feel special with this luxury jewelry.

3) A silk scarf which says 'Love' for you

GG 'Love' print silk neck bow (Image via gucci.com)

Silk neck bow that says love right on it is one accessory which expresses romance without saying it. So, if you're not ready for the three big words, this gift will say it for you. "GG 'Love' print silk neck bow" is the perfect combination of love and luxury, with a rich fabric adorning her beautiful neck.

The product description reads:

"Created for Valentine's day, a colorful collection of styles celebrate romance in all its forms. Here 'Love' is printed in red atop this beige and ebony GG silk neck bow."

The bow is specifically made for Valentine's Day and can be styled in different ways. It can be wrapped around the wrist or the neck for styling. The bow consists of the classic Gucci print on the silk fabric, and has the word 'love' inscribed in big and bold, red letters. You can avail the bow on Gucci's website for $195.

4) A leather card case for keeping it in pocket

Icon Stripe E-canvas and Leather Card Case (Image via us.burberry.com)

The Icon Stripe E-Canvas and Leather Card Case from Burberry is a gift for those women who often have to look for essentials in their big tote bags. This small case can be carried around in your pocket or in the big bags to keep all your cards, IDs and cash in a safe space. When you go on a date for Valentine's Day, she won't mind splitting the bill.

The product description reads:

"A compact card case in leather and Icon stripe e-canvas – our environmentally conscious canvas, primarily made using renewable resources that require less water and generate less CO2 than conventional coated canvases. The design is finished with an embossed logo."

The product comes in beige color and has four card slots with a center slip compartment. The edges are hand painted on calfskin leather. The Icon Stripe E-Canvas and Leather Card Case can be availed for $200 on the site of burberry at Burberry's website.

5) A gift for the 'perfectionist' women

Ulysse mini notebook cover (Image via hermes.com)

If your partner for Valentine's Day is a huge reader or a perfectionist who always needs a notebook to go by the rules, this gift is for her. The Ulysse mini notebook cover is for ladies who pick up the pen quite often.This gift will combine their habit of writing with a touch of luxury.

The product description reads:

"Writing is a theme beloved by Hermès. Created in 2002, the Ulysse cover pays tribute to the most famous adventurer and is simple to use with its snap closure. Its supple leather can accommodate different types of refills - white, colored or lined pages. Adapted to each age or occasion, the cover becomes a notebook or drawing book and, slipped into a bag, allows words to travel in style."

Ulysse mini notebook cover is in Calfskin (Togo), with a palladium plated Clou de Selle snap closure. It comes in two colors, 'Vert-de gris' (Black) and Étoupe (Brown).The notebook cover retails for $195 at Hermès' website.

