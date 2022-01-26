Twitter unsure as Burberry X Supreme collaboration rumors gather steam

Sources have reported that Supreme and Burberry might enter into a collaboration for the Spring/Summer 2022 season. Rumors of the partnership have left Twitter at sea.

Reportedly, the possible Supreme and Burberry SS22 collaboration might feature a series of tops, bottoms, outerwear, and a variety of accessories. All of the designs are supposed to feature Supreme’s iconic Box Logo along with Burberry’s Nova Check pattern and Horse & Knight branding.

Twitter unsure of Burberry x Supreme collab

If there's anything constant about Supreme, it’s the unending stream of rumors that begin spreading even before the brand makes any official announcement.

This time, rumors about a British luxury brand joining hands with the American luxury streetwear brand are gaining steam, especially on Twitter.

DropsByJay @DropsByJay Supreme/Burberry

This coming Spring/Summer season we are set to see another designer collaboration, this time with Burberry. They are set to release a full collaboration with the British fashion house.



ᴾᴬᴿᴷᴱᴿ @FlyGuyParker_ Ooo this Burberry x Supreme collab finna go stupid Ooo this Burberry x Supreme collab finna go stupid

RENOWNED @YouAreRNWND How y’all feel about this collaboration!? Supreme x Burberry 🤯 How y’all feel about this collaboration!? Supreme x Burberry 🤯 https://t.co/TKJh32eLhK

Darimmy @darimmy



Ok ok Burberry x Supreme rumor to drop ss2022. The return of the actual Burberry Box Logo please. Ok ok Burberry x Supreme rumor to drop ss2022. The return of the actual Burberry Box Logo please.😭😭😭

What else is happening with Burberry and Supreme?

Burberry made the announcement about the appointment of its new CEO, Jonathan Akeroyd. The new CEO of the fashion house will be taking over from March 15, 2022, two weeks ahead of schedule.

Recently, Burberry collaborated with local artists in China to create the Burberry Generation project, which is inclusive of Chinese chess art pieces designed by local artists. Burberry Generation is a project that acknowledges the inventiveness of the younger generation of artists in China.

Its Chinese chess pieces were unveiled ahead of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. This was a gesture of paying tribute to an important part of Chinese traditional culture history and wisdom.

On the other hand, the New York streetwear brand has been busy with new collaborations lately. It collaborated with The North Face and the New York Yankees.

Supreme even entered into a collab with Butterfly and released its full-size ping pong table - a fantasy item for a hype-beast’s den. This is not an amateur table and is approved by the International Table Tennis Federation.

In addition to Burberry, Supreme x BAPE collab rumors have also been gaining buzz recently. But a collaboration of Burberry and Supreme would not be a complete surprise as the luxury streetwear brand also partnered with Louis Vuitton in 2017.

