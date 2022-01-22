Squid Game X BAPE merch drop: How to buy, price, and all about the collab

Squid Game has collaborated with the Japanese streetwear brand BAPE and pre-orders for the brand new merchandise will begin on Friday, January 21, 2022. The last date for pre-orders has been fixed as January 31.

Squid Game was one of the most sensational and thrilling web series that was released by Netflix in 2021.

A Bathing Ape aka BAPE is a Japan-based fashion brand that specializes in kids, men’s and women’s wear. The brand has had various collaborations lately with Reebok, Minecraft, Mitchell & Ness, Stussy, Tommy Jeans and Union.

Look into Squid Game x BAPE merch price and where to buy

The price for the collab merchandise will range from￥8,800-￥9,900 (about $77-$86). The streetwear brand has joined hands with the Netflix’s global-hit Squid Game for the production of limitededition t-shirts.

For all those interested, they can place their pre-orders via BAPE's official website by January 31. They can also be grabbed from the Netflix’s web store.

In partnership with Netflix, BAPE is releasing three distinct thematic T-shirts that are inspired by some strong iconography from the Korean series.

Two tees of black and white colors are customized with the prisoner number 456 of protagonist Seung Ji-Hoon of the series. BAPE's signature camouflage is combined with the prisoner number 456. The APE HEAD motifs are afflicted by bits of Hangul picked from the South Korean show's branding.

The other themed t-shirts are printed with Baby Milo over them. The reason being is that Baby Milo is the brand’s mascot.

Among the three different designs, RAGLAN tee is the most expensive one, which is influenced by the uniform of prisoners. The color of the t-shirt is turquoise and white, where the former is used for the sleeves.

More about 2021's Korean sensation, Squid Game

Squid Game is a Korean thriller series that was originally released on September 17, 2021 on Netflix. It is about a deadly game, that offers a tempting prize to the one who wins it.

The rewards of the game attract hundreds of contestants and the complete story revolves around it. While the games seem inocuous at first, the penalty for elimination is more than players, and fans, anticipated.

