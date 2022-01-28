5 Valentine's Day gifts for her from Hermès under $200

Valentine's Day is one of the biggest days for women to celebrate love, the day when they look for your best moves in the games of romance. It's not just another day in another year but one of the few special days when she wants to brag about you to her friends and family. You surely wouldn't want to fall short just because of a bad gift.

We are here to guide you through the gift-giving process for Valentine's Day. Women are all about luxury that makes them feel pampered and adored. We do realize that not everyone has a huge budget, so here's a combination of budget and luxury curated just for you.

We bring together a combination of a French luxury design house, Hermès, and affordable gift options with a list of 5 valentine's day gifts for her for less than $200.

List of five Hermès gift for her in under $200

1) Twilly d'Hermes Eau Poivree Eau de Parfum

The newly launched fragrance from Hermès is definitely a thoughtful gift for your significant other. This fragrance is the sparkle for the Hermès girls, which is a combination of three elements, ginger, peony, and cedar. There's a generous amount of vibrant peony with bright candied ginger and a supple amount of lively cedar. The three combine to make a floral, spicy, and woody eau de parfum which gives a warm and sensual olfaction emotion.

The smell is composed by Christine Nagel to give an unexpected combination. The bottle comes with a hand-tied silk ribbon adorned with the bottle to give it a finishing touch, making it the perfect gift. The starting price for the perfume is $82.

2) Les Mains Hermes, complete hand care

When you are giving a gift to your significant other that is also a part of her skincare routine, you can never go wrong. Les Mains Hermès is a hand cream which is meant to protect and repair your hands. The cream has a balm-like texture which is non-oily and hydrating. Talk about the dream combo! The handcream is for $95 and would make for a wonderful gift. The story behind the collection that the piece is a part of,

"Les Mains Hermès is the third chapter of Hermès Beauty. A collection combining care with color, echoing Hermès' dedication to craftsmanship. A comprehensive selection of beauty gestures to care for your hands, thank them daily and restore them to their full radiance. Hand care cream, nourishing oil for nails and cuticles, protective base coat, nail enamels, top coat and a set of nail files compose a complete kit of personal hand care."

3) Bingata Twilly

Bingata Twilly is a playful yet royal gift, inspired by a Bingata scarf. Twilly can be tied in multiple ways as a statement. It can be tied to the wrist, on the hair, on the head or on the neck as a statement piece.

Bingata is a dyeing process which was developed in 14th century originating from Okinawa achipelago. The process of producing bingata includes multiple steps, first the stencil is applied, then it is coated with rice paste to replicate the pattern, after which the painted areas are soaked in soy-based mix to fix the color pigments. The scarf is designed by Natsuno Hidaka and can be availed for $195.

4)Ulysse mini notebook cover

This mini notebook cover from Hermès is for girls who love to read and write. It will combine their habit of writing with a touch of luxury, I mean, who doesn't want to combine luxury with hobbies. The notebook cover is in Calfskin (Togo) with palladium plated Clou de Selle snap closure. The notebook cover retails for $195.

"Writing is a theme beloved by Hermès. Created in 2002, the Ulysse cover pays tribute to the most famous adventurer and is simple to use with its snap closure. Its supple leather can accommodate different types of refills - white, colored or lined pages. Adapted to each age or occasion, the cover becomes a notebook or drawing book and, slipped into a bag, allows words to travel in style."- The story Behind by hermes.com

5) Mini Kelly Twilly Ring

Also Read Article Continues below

This mini Kelly Twilly Ring from Hermès is an accessory to the scarf. The ring is in a palladium plated brass, which is a shiny and luxurious accessory for your scarf. One can try wearing a scarf in new ways with this ring that glides on the scarf intuitively. It goes perfectly with Twilly, Nano scarf or 45 scarf format from Hermès. The mini Kelly Twilly ring can be bought for $200.

Edited by Sabika