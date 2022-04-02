Stussy X Converse Chuck Taylor Collab: Everything we know so far

Stussy is releasing multiple footwear collaborations this year, from Nike's Air Force 1 to the newly surfaced Converse Chuck Taylor. We have official images from the sneaker leaker account @sneakertigger shared on April 1, 2022, for the Stussy x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star collaboration.

The Stussy Converse Chuck Taylor 70 Hi iterations are seen in a black colorway. The black and white colorway is an OG in the converse world and it takes on striking details from Stussy's label to complete the design.

More about Stussy x Converse Chuck Taylor 70 sneakers

Goodfellas @fellasarchive Here's an early look at the upcoming Stussy x Converse Chuck 70. Thoughts? Here's an early look at the upcoming Stussy x Converse Chuck 70. Thoughts? https://t.co/nhSLfemO2E

Stussy is one of Nike's long-standing collaborators and has garnered hype during both recent and past releases. From Zoom Spiridon Cage 2 to SB Dunk Low, Stussy has these classic shoes from the brand and turned them into highly-coveted pairs. The legendary streetwear label is known to partake in a vast array of joint ventures every year and in 2022, we can expect nothing less from its collaboration with another footwear giant, Converse.

The streetwear stalwart is joining hands with Nike for a take on Air Force 1 Mid and Converse for Chuck 70 Hi, giving sneakerheads a choice between iconic classics from both the labels' summer 2022 releases.

We received the first look for the shoes from @WTS_1987's sneaker leaker's Instagram handle on March 13, 2022. The post showed a side view of the sneaker pair as well as a sneak peek of the co-branded insole.

Now, another sneaker leaker page has confirmed the collaboration pictures for the Stussy x Converse Chuck 70 All-Star collab. In the latest iteration of the Stussy x Converse Chuck Taylor 70 All-Star shoes, the label keeps things simple with a premium black canvas.

The shoes feature the iconic star logo embroidered on the lateral side of the shoes in a white accent. Stussy's branding appears upon the ankle collar of the shoes, heel tabs, and inside the tongue. The exterior of the tongue features a white branded banner.

Unlike the classic Chuck Taylor's from the label, the "All-Star" patch is found on the interior of the medial portion. The base layer is constructed with a flax-like build to offer a more comfortable and breezy feel for the summer season.

The most noticeable change from the sneakers occur with the inside-out placement of the Converse patch with exposed stitching. Rounding out the design, we see tonal white vulcanized tooling, white contrast stitching, silver-toned eyelets, and sail shoelaces.

The release details of the shoes have not yet been announced, but the Summer 2022 release can be expected in the coming months.

Edited by Somava Das