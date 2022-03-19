Nike Air Kukini: Price and new colorways explored 

Nike is coming up with a few more colorways for its highly-coveted Nike Air Kukini shoes, last seen in 2020, in different makeovers. The comeback of these colorways will be made just in time for the summer season.

The Air Kukini shoes made their debut with Nike in 2000 as part of an Alpha Project featuring designs by Sean McDowell. The kicks caused a storm when they were first released due to their unorthodox looks and an out-of-ordinary silhouette which had intricate details across its uppers.

More about the upcomin Nike Air Kukini Iterations

The Nike Air Kukini is a cult, bratz classic shoe which is famous for its distruptive designs which tune out even the unorthodox Air Tuned Max silhouettes. The silhouette was originally released in 2000, then Retro'd again in 2012, but failed to catch the attention of fans and faded into obscurity.

The silhouette was way ahead of time and that could have concluded with its comeback in 2020 with Stussy's interpretation of the model with a Spiridon 2 bottom, creating waves and being appreciated by fans. In the latest news, Nike is releasing four new colorways for its highly-coveted Nike Air Kukini silhouettes.

The first makeover in the lineage for 2022 is in the summit white-aviator gray colorway. The shoe is covered in TPU cage uppers that are inspired by a tech imprint spyder.

The upper are in a colorway of the Mystic Navy, printed in psychedelic patterns with translucent TPU cages all over. Mystic Navy hues contrast with Summit White accents which cover the toebox and heel overlays. As one heads south, the midsoles are covered in white and built with exposed air units with Mystic Navy accents.

A release date hasn't been officially announced by Nike for this shoe but it will be launched in 2022 for a retail price of $135 USD on the official site nike.com and a few selected retailers.

The second on-the-way colorway for the Nike Air Kukini is a makeover dressed in leopard print. The tranquil aesthetic of the shoe is of the uppers covered in leopard print contrasted with black spots. The tongue, heels, and toebox are covered in black while warm-toned base colors are on full-display in between.

The TPU cage in this show is completely transparent with a see-through look. The colorway is priced at $135 and can be availed in a few months on nike.com and a few selected retailers.

Two more colorways have been unveiled by sneaker leaker page @chickenwop via its Instagram handle.

The first colorway arrives in a neutral colorway with caramel colored uppers which is neutral-dominant with fixtures in militaristic khaki hues. TPU cages are in an orange-y coral accent, blending together for lighter and darker shades of caramel. The orange hue can also be seen on the outsole, paying homage to the iconic MA-1 jacket.

The second iteration is in a black and dark green colorway. With most of the uppers taking an olive green color and a darker shade of green/black mixture accenting the pair with TPU cages. The Air Max unit is visible in all black colorways with the toe tips in a dark olive green color.

