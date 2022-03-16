Nike Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low 'Turquoise' first look revealed: Expected release date and more explored

Nike Air Jordan has dropped a new colorway for the classic silhouette Jordan Legacy 312 Low. The shoe makeover comes in a "Turquoise" hue that is similar to the aesthetics of Tiffany-Blue.

Don C's assisted hybrid Jordan Legacy 312 Low's highly-coveted design has continued to grab the attention of fans from its casual and savvy designs.

Last year, fans saw a hybrid of Air Jordan's Nike Air Alpha Force low design with the Jordan Legacy 312, which has now emerged in a Turquoise/White ensemble ahead of the summer season.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low "Turquoise" kicks

Jordan Legacy 312 Low

Style Code: CD7069-130

Release Date: 2022

The upcoming Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low "Turquoise" kicks are majorly made up of synthetic leather uppers. They are a mix of mesh with signature nylon tongue and leather to take upon the shoes.

The upper is clad in a pure white tone, allowing the aqua-reminiscent, tiffany blue tone to be in the spotlight. The vamp features signature forefoot lockdown straps with "Nike" embossing, associated with a gray contrast.

The Air Jordan associated with elephant print runs across both laterals of the heels while featuring a gray contrast into a mix of colors. Swoosh's logo is once again dressed in a hue of turquoise. As well as the underfoot, the outsole and inner lining continue with the indulgence of turquoise color.

The crisp white color continues on the laces, nylon tongue, midsoles, and heel tabs. Finishing off the look, we see turquoise appearing on the rubber outsoles.

Although the date and price aren't confirmed by the label Nike itself, according to Kicks on Fire, the expected release date is April 1, and the established retail price of the kicks is $130.

The shoes are confirmed to be released this year in the summer season on the official website and a few selected retailers.

History of Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low hybrids

The proprietor of the 'Just Don' line of NBA caps and shorts, a Chicago native and longtime friend of Kanye West, Don Crawley, popularly known as Don C, released the first iteration of the Air Jordan Legacy 312 back in 2018.

Don C wanted to pay tribute to Michael Jordan's legacy and legendary talent by recreating a shoe that helped him make history. The 312 is a tribute to MJ and equal to Chicago.

The name includes "312" to reference the city's area code and because it has an amalgamation of AJ1 and AJ3. In a press release made by Nike, Don explained the meaning behind using "312."

"I wanted the Jordan Legacy 312 to have the sole of the Jordan 3 because to me, that shoe is the foundation of the brand. The 1s and the 2s were Nikes first. The 3s were Jordans. That's when the brand became the brand. I've always felt that the foundation of the brand is the 3, but it was built on the 1 first."

The classic Air Jordan Legacy 312 hybrids combine the upper and the vamp of AJ 1 with midsole, elephant print, heel counter, and outsole of AJ 3. It also takes a few parts from Air Alpha Force Low with the designs of eyelets and midfoot straps.

As a final touch, the shoe pays homage to Don's relationship with the shoe by adding the "Just Don" tag sewn onto the tongue.

