Nike Air Force1: Where to buy, price and more about the brand's latest shoes featuring a detachable carabiner

Nike recently unveiled its upcoming latest version of Nike Air Force1. The newly built shoes embrace a detachable carabiner.

Debuted in 1985, over the years, the Nike Air Force 1 became a canvas for some highly desired models including the Air Force 1 “Entourage” released in 2006, while also being involved in 2001’s “Cocoa Snake.”

The brand is proposing yet another version of the classic Air Force 1 Low, which is named as “Carabiner Swoosh.”

All about Nike Air Force1 Low “Carabiner Swoosh”

Priced at $130, the limited edition will be presented in two color combinations. While one is known as “Pomegranate/Habanero Red,” the other will be released as “Dark Smoke/Grey Photo/Blue Volt” Nike Air Force 1 Low “Carabiner Swoosh.”

Although no official date has been announced for the sneaker’s release, they are presumed to be available on Nike and SNKRS for purchase in the coming weeks.

In addition to two astounding colorways, the sneakers possess an extra advantage in the form of carabiner swooshes and zippered stash pocket tongues drawn in black textile.

The “Pomegranate/Habanero Red” colorway features a white leather plinth, which is complemented with black swooshes, tongues and heel tabs. The sneakers are also garnished with hints of red which are present on the lace dubraes, carabiners and tongue tags.

Apart from this, the other “Dark Smoke/Grey Photo/Blue Volt” colorway showcases a more smoothy and satiny look with a black base. The standout feature involves its blue swooshes along with neon green tongue tags.

Arriving in shiny tones, the sneakers exhibit iridescent lace dubraes and carabiners. Last but not least, both of the colorways are uplifted with sterling white AF1 sole units.

The edition's detachable carabiner is believed to be inspired by great outdoorsy aesthetics.

What else is happening with Nike Air Force1?

In other news, details surrounding a brand new AF1 were also divulged by the brand’s Design Director, Jessica Washick. Crafted with hemp-covered iterations and decorated with Louis Vuitton monograms, the collab sneakers were introduced by Nike. The collaboration happened to commemorate the late designer Virgil Abloh.

The sportswear giant also launched its Nike Valentine's Day Air Force1 sneakers. Made with a white base, the piece was decorated with pink detailing alongside a red Nike trademark. The design accentuates its romantic theme.

