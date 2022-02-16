Who is Daniel Arsham? Meet the artist behind NBA All-Star's Tiffany & Co. basketball

Tiffany & Co. is collaborating with Daniel Arsham to release its Wilson basketball in time for the NBA All-Star weekend.

The brand has worked with the artist previously. For the latest launch, the two will craft a Tiffany blue Wilson basketball, exclusively textured with the artist’s signature crystal diamond pattern.

Throwing light on the collaboration, the American artist commented:

“Tiffany & Co. has created the Larry O’Brien trophy for the NBA for decades. The link between basketball and Tiffany & Co. is clear and well established. As the creative director of the Cavs — which is my hometown team as a Clevelander — it’s a special thing to be working with the team and Tiffany & Co., and to have the All-Star game in Cleveland this year.”

Daniel elaborated on the design, saying:

“The visual element of erosion and crystallization in combination with Tiffany’s house signatures really signifies the fusion of my aesthetic into this collaboration. This evolves with the new addition of my studio logo, a personalized declaration and style, a more distinct joining together of all three collaborators.”

The limited-edition basketball, which retails for $575, is available for purchase at Tiffany’s Woodmere store in Ohio.

Who is Daniel Arsham?

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Daniel Arsham is a visual artist. Daniel studied at the Design and Architecture High School, and completed his advanced education at The Cooper Union in New York City. In 2003, the 37th Gelman Trust Fellowship Award was bestowed on him.

After bidding adieu to his alma mater, he moved back to Miami and established an exhibition space called “The House.” The exhibition gained recognition and subsequently, Daniel was represented by Gallerie Emmanuel Perrotin in Paris.

Thereafter, Arsham anchored some remarkable stage design projects. He clinched an opportunity to work with choreographer and former Cunningham dancer, Jonah Bokaer. Arsham's earliest stage design, which he created for Cunningham, was inducted by The Walker Museum as part of its permanent collection.

He worked at different locations such as The New Museum, IVAM in Spain, The Hellenic Festival in Athens Greece, Jacobs Pillow dance festival in Massachusetts, as well as the honored Festival de Avignon.

Later in 2007, Arsham started a Snarkitecture with Alex Mustonen. The architectural partnership worked with various fashion brands and a created a portfolio of functional objects.

Arsham's work was also on display at PS1 in New York, the Museum of Contemporary Art in Miami, the Athens Bienniale in Greece, the New Museum in New York, and the Mills College Art Museum in Oakland.

The French Center National des Arts Plastiques published the first monograph of artist’s work. In 2012, Galerie Perrotin became the second to publish it.

His recent collaborative endeavors have mostly been within the fashion world. Brands such as Adidas, Dior, Toraichi, Byredo, Rimowa, and Porsche have worked with Daniel Arsham.

