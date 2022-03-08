Michael Jordan’s 6 Rings: Everything you need to know about NFT collection now live on HEIR

Michael Jordan is expanding his empire into a metaverse. Michael and his son Jeffrey Jordan announced the launch of a new Solana-based platform, namely HEIR Inc. Making its move into Web3, HEIR has debuted its NFT collection.

The Solana-based platform aims to connect fans with their professional athletes through NFTs. The 6 Rings NFT was launched on Thursday, March 3, 2022, and was launched via the official websites of HEIR and MagicEden, which is the leading marketplace for Solana.

More about the 6 rings collection via Michael Jordan's HEIR

6 Rings NFT collection drops tomorrow The people said they wanted a 6 rings NFT preview, then the people get a 6 rings NFT preview.6 Rings NFT collection drops tomorrow The people said they wanted a 6 rings NFT preview, then the people get a 6 rings NFT preview. 6 Rings NFT collection drops tomorrow 😤😤😤 https://t.co/jhoiw1vhWt

HEIR's first NFT collection was launched by on March 3, 2022, to help bring "founding" users onto the platform. The launch was named "6 Rings," inspired by Michael Jordan's six NBA championship victories with the Chicago Bulls in 1990s.

Each holder of the 6 Rings NFT will be designated as a "founding fan" on the platform. The "founding fans" will be given exclusive access to content, limited access to communities, and "huddles." Huddles is an upcoming platform which will be the providing a bridge between fans and athletes within the "huddles."

The brand was originally planning to sell 10010 NFTs, but reduced the number of NFTs to 5,005, half of the original. The action was taken by the label because of slower-than-expected sales, however, the NFTs were soon sold out after the reduction of stock.

The "6 Rings" NFT were available in five colors, black, red, white, gold, and platinum with different background hues, each containing a graphic of the bull. Each of these NFTs is priced at a 2.3 SOL which is approximately $187.56 USD. The price of 2.3 SOL is a subtle homage to Michael Jordan's jersey number 23. The NFT collection can be availed on the official websites of MagicEden and HEIR.

HEIR also recently filed a trademark application for the NFT project, 6 Rings, as per Gerben Law's employee Josh Gerben.

This filing was shared on Twitter via @joshgerban and it claims that the company will further offer virtual clothing, headwear, footwear, toys, bags, art and collectibles. The company will also include lifestyle and athletic wear in addition to the aforementioned NFTs.

More about HEIR platform

Join discord for more info: HEIR NFTs are different. When you buy an HEIR NFT, you will be first to gain access to our HEIR app…launching soon.Join discord for more info: discord.gg/heir HEIR NFTs are different. When you buy an HEIR NFT, you will be first to gain access to our HEIR app…launching soon.Join discord for more info: discord.gg/heir https://t.co/KoptejhCo6

Launched in December 2021, HEIR is a fan engagement and Web3 NFTplatform which aims to foster emerging technologies to connect consumers and fans with their athletic masters.

The platform is a collaborative project between Jeffrey Jordan and NBA basketball player Michael Jordan. However, the company has not yet announced any official list of athletes who will be associated with the platform later.

In an interview with Decrypt, Jeffrey Jordan mentioned the platform saying:

“We’ll be exploring many ways to thoughtfully bring fans into the community, while always ensuring we are honoring our founding fans in a unique way,” said Jeffrey.

The company was co-founded by Daniel George, the founder of agency Limitless creative, Jeffrey Jordan, and the former CEO of Unanimous Media, Jeron Smith. Meanwhile, Michael Jordan himself will be a partner and strategic advisor for the company.

