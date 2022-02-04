The Walking Dead NFT drop: Release date, price, and more details

The world of NFTs is about to get taken over by a wave of zombies with The Walking Dead's NFT drop.

The long-running drama is finally going digital the NFT way and keeping its franchise alive long after the series ends. AMC Networks is taking a big swing this year, joining the ongoing hype for non-fungible tokens with a multiyear NFT strategy.

Here's everything fans need to know about the TWD NFTs.

When is The Walking Dead NFT expected to release, and at what price?

AMC has teamed up with NFT creative studio startup Orange Comet, which will serve as the producer and marketplace for TWD's NFT content. These custom NFTs will be released in multiple drops, with the first release on February 20 at 1:00 PM ET, the same day The Walking Dead's Part 2 of 3 will be released.

The initial collection includes 10,000 generative art pieces, priced at $50 each, featuring the iconic characters from The Walking Dead. The drop also includes 750 original animations inspired by the series' scenes for $250 each. Fans of TWD can purchase NFTs using credit cards as well as cryptocurrency on Orange Comet’s marketplace.

More about The Walking Dead NFT

In addition, the marketplace will also offer NFT 'Walker Access Passes,' which will only be available for purchase for 24 hours at $31. This is a nod to Season 11 of the series and each of these NFT's will grant access to exclusive future drops throughout the year. The access pass will not be available again after 24 hours for an entire year.

According to Kim Kelleher, president of commercial revenue and partnerships at AMC:

"As the 'Walking Dead' flagship series enters into its final stretch this year, we are excited to provide our hordes of passionate fans with a unique, new way to celebrate the series they’ve loved for the past 11 seasons."

She further added:

"The Orange Comet-designed NFTs reflect the creativity and innovation the series has embodied since its premiere, and we’re thrilled to partner with them on this epic journey and pay tribute to the phenomenon that is ‘The Walking Dead."

About Orange Comet

Orange Comet first came to light when it dropped Stan Lee’s first Indian superhero, Chakra the Invincible, created with Sharad Devarajan. The NFT included 7,000 unique generative 'Chakraverse' art pieces, along with animations and limited editions of Lee's first Chakra The Invincible graphic novel. These NFTs sold out in less than a minute.

According to co-founder Dave Broome:

"To me, NFT's are a game of providing the best content — the best creative wins."

Orange Comet also has a multi-year partnership with the NHL’s New York Islanders and UBS Arena to produce and sell NFTs.

Don't forget to tune in when the TWD NFTs drop on February 20 at Orange Comet's marketplace.

Edited by R. Elahi