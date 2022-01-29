'The Hunger Games' collection: Where to buy, release date, price and more 

The unbeatable Katniss Everdeen is all set to make her return with 4K Ultra HD this year in a ten-year anniversary collection of The Hunger Games series.

Directed by Gary Ross and later by Francis Lawrence, the series is based on the trilogy by Suzanne Collins and follows Katniss' journey after she volunteers to take her sister's place in the games, eventually becoming the face of revolution to stop the games.

Where to buy 'The Hunger Games' collection

On the occasion of the ten-year anniversary of the first film's theatrical release, the popular film series is all set to release a SteelBook collection of its own. The collection is said to include all four films, The Hunger Games, Catching Fire, Mockingjay — Part 1, and Mockingjay — Part 2.

The series was based on the trilogy by Suzanne Collins and took the world by storm due to its post-apocalypse premise. It is set in a world where children are randomly chosen to fight to death for the amusement of the rich in a televised event.

When is the collection expected to release and at what price?

The Hunger Games collection will be available on 4K Ultra HD, + Blu-ray™ + Digital SteelBook, starting March 22 exclusively at Best Buy. It will be retailing at the price of $89.99. The collection is also available for preorder.

The film starred Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Julianne Moore, Stanley Tucci, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Lenny Kravitz, and Donald Sutherland.

The upcoming collection will contain audio commentaries, behind-the-scenes footage, making of documentaries, deleted scenes, and more from each of the four films.

More about the collection

Fans can also find artwork inspired by the series from artists like Flore Maquin, Ise Ananphada, Alice X. Zhang, Tula Lotay, Paige Reynolds, Aracely Muñoz, Gemma O’Brien, Lauren Hom, Meni Chatzipanagiotou, and Gia Graham.

The magic of these artworks can be seen on the released image of the collection. All the inner sleeves of the collection are in the form of Panem, and each movie cover has a rendition of Katniss accompanying it.

Don't forget to preorder the collection or buy it on March 22 from BestBuy. May the odds be ever in your favor.

Edited by R. Elahi