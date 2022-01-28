'Percy Jackson and the Olympians': Expected release date and more

After years and years of waiting, fans of Percy Jackson can rejoice as the series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, is heading their way.

The popular fantasy-adventure is said to hit the small screens soon after Disney+ recently made the announcement of its TV series adaptation. James Bobin will be seen directing alongside Jon Steinberg as the writer. The series is said to start with the first novel, The Lightning Thief, and move further accordingly.

When is 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' expected to release?

The series has been given the greenlight by Disney+ and can be expected to be released in late 2022 or early 2023. The series was teased back in May 2020 and earlier this week, Rick Riordan made the official announcement.

The series revolves around a 12 -year-old Percy Jackson, who discovers that he is a demigod (half mortal and half god). Shortly after this, he learns about his supernatural abilities but is accused by sky god Zeus of stealing his lightning bolt. Percy travels across America to locate the missing bolt and return it to Olympus.

The official trailer and confirmed cast list is yet to be announced, but fans of Percy Jackson are hoping to see actor Logan Lerman return, if not as Percy himself, then hopefully as Poseidon.

More about 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'

Earlier this week, a short clip was released by Disney Plus featuring Rick Riordan announcing Percy Jackson and the Olympians. In the video, he rejoiced about the series happening. He is set to co-write the pilot and will make sure the series is 'closely aligned with' the original books.

The TV series will be based on Rick Riordan's novels of the same name, which have already been adapted into films. Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief were released in 2010 followed by Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters in 2013, both starring Logan Lerman as Percy Jackson.

The series is executively produced by Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe and Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell and DJ Goldberg.

