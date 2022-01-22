'Munich - The Edge of War' takeaway: The harsh truths of political reality shine bright in British drama film

Netflix's latest release, Munich - The Edge of War, has a fresh perspective on events prior to World War II.

Starring Jeremy Irons as Neville Chamberlain, the film revolves around a British civil servant and a German diplomat who met in Munich to take down Hitler and his plan to conquer Europe, even after signing a treaty. The film is an adaptation of Robert Harris' 2017 novel of the same name and is directed by Christian Schwochow.

It's time to understand the takeaway from Netflix's British drama.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

'Munich - The Edge of War': The reality of politics

Munich: The Edge of War focuses mainly on the harsh realities of politics. A temporary decision can make or break things, here being postponing a war, and British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain would know a thing or two about it.

The film is a work of fiction by Robert Harris but it is bound to leave viewers with the possibilities of what could have happened if it were true. In Munich - The Edge of War, Chamberlain ignores the evidence Paul and Hugh showed him against Hitler and decides to sign the treaty anyway. As a precaution, he even made Hitler sign an additional statement of not going to war with any country.

The British Prime Minister could be considered a camery hungry political animal. His act of signing the treaty might look like showmanship but it's about self-sacrifice. It's just a way of showing the world the type of man he is when Hitler violates peace.

Chamberlain knew that the war would eventually happen, especially after Paul's evidence, but his temporary decision wasn't about dealing with the future consequences but putting a possible catastrophe on hold. Signing the treaty bought him more time to get the troops prepared for war and to let the allied powers declare war legally.

Munich - The Edge of War explored the speculative history of Chamberlain's thoughts during the key decisions he made. In reality, Hitler did break the treaty and declared war within a year of that agreement and he lost. In the end, the film was all about sacrificing one's reputation for their country.

Paul continued to fight for Germany to make up for his own mistakes of supporting Hitler in the beginning. Chamberlain's leadership gave everyone time to prepare for the deadliest war known to mankind.

Dive into the what ifs in Munich - The Edge of War, now streaming on Netflix.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul