The LEGO Dark Trooper Attack set: Release date, price and all about 166-piece set 

After the finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian last year, LEGO decided to surprise fans with the most epic set from the series, the LEGO Dark Trooper Attack set.

The LEGO set captures Luke traversing down the hallway to take down the Dark Trooper. In the finale of the series, Luke Skywalker made his return and gave the series a moment worth remembering.

Luke's minifigure in the LEGO set rocks a redesigned printed robe with a cloaked head fitting, exactly like the scene.

Let's take a look at the upcoming LEGO set and learn more about it.

All about the LEGO Dark Trooper Attack set

The LEGO Dark Trooper Attack set details one of the coolest scenes from The Mandalorian season 2. It comes with three Dark Troopers and a Luke Skywalker figure. The setup is from taken from the Light Cruiser, where the brick-built hallway scene takes place.

The set has several mechanisms built into the hallway made to recreate the scene. The first of these is a movable floor and a rotating disk which allows Luke to come up in the elevator like he does in the Disney+ series and use his lightsaber to push the Dark Troopers away.

Fans can buy the LEGO set from LEGO's official website, shop and other retailers like Amazon upon its release. The set has a total of 166 pieces and is all set to release on March 1, priced at $29.99.

More about the LEGO sets

In addition to the LEGO Dark Trooper Attack set, LEGO is adding two new Star Wars sets to their helmet lineup - The Mandalorian and Luke Skywalker. The helmet sets are similar to those of Darth Vader and Boba Fett in the collection.

The Mandalorian and Luke Skywalker helmet sets have not been officially announced by LEGO yet but fans can expect them soon. According to rumors, their official debut might just happen during one of Disney/Lucasfilm's weekly Bonus Bounties merch reveals.

The helmet set will include 675 pieces for Luke Skywalker and 584 pieces for The Mandalorian. Both will come with a stand and a plaque for display purposes.

Catch the LEGO Dark Trooper Attack set for release on March 1.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul