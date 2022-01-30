'Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl': Release date, guest stars and all about the NBC documentary

NBC is all set to celebrate and thank Betty White for being a friend on the upcoming special, Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl.

Betty White, an Emmy, Grammy and SAG Award holder, died in her sleep in December at the age of 99. This was just a few weeks away from her 100th birthday on January 17. The actress and animal lover was known for her work in The Golden Girls for seven seasons, The Golden Palace, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Hot In Cleveland, Mama's Family, The Proposal, Toy Story 4, and The Lorax.

Here's everything viewers need to know about NBC's tribute.

When is 'Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl' expected to release?

Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl is all set to air on NBC on January 31 at 10 PM ET, exactly one month after the actress' death. The hour-long special will be available to stream on Peacock the next day and will feature The Golden Girls' theme song, "Thank You For Being A Friend."

The description for the special reads:

"The hour will include clips that best capture White’s irreverent tone, spirit and impeccable comedic timing that are a hallmark of her decades-long career."

Who all will guest star in the NBC special?

Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl will have friends and other stars paying tribute to one of the world's most beloved entertainers. The special is a Brad Lachman Production and is executive produced by Brad Lachman and Bill Bracken.

Co-stars, admirers, and many more people will share their favorite memories and reveal untold stories with Betty, to commemorate the life and legacy of the star. The telecast also includes clips and never-seen-before footage of Betty's spirit and impeccable comedic timing.

Singer Cher will be performing "Thank You For Being A Friend." Viewers can also expect Valerie Bertinelli, Bryan Cranston, Ted Danson, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Goldie Hawn, Vicki Lawrence, Jane Leeves, Jay Leno, Wendie Malick, Joel McHale, Jean Smart, Mary Steenburgen, and more celebrities in the special.

Catch NBC's tribute to the fabulous Betty White on January 31.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar