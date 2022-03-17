Concepts x Nike Air Max Far Out: Where to buy, release date, and more explored about shoes with guitar picks

Concepts and Nike are collaborating for a line of Air Max 1 footwear. Previously, we saw Mellow and Heavy makeovers being released and now the duo is set to release a third iteration called Far Out. The makeover is expected to be released on March 19, 2022.

The Far Out iteration is an ammalgamation of denim and bandana prints, and the final leg of the Concepts x Nike collab. Deon Point's Concepts Fashion label wants to expand their storytelling in America in around 1960s.

Nike Air Max 1 SP Concepts Denim Paisley

DN1803-500

More about Concepts x Nike Air Max Far Out kicks

The new makeover by Concepts x Nike Air Max called Far Out is the third colorway of the 1960s inspired music festival. The Boston sneaker retailer and sportswear giant have teamed up to celebrate the Air Max 1 model's 35th anniversary. The colorway design digs into the music, culture, and style in a vibrant way.

The Woodstock Music and Arts Festival held in the 60s was held on the weekend and tickets were sold the same day. Each of these festivals were unique and had powerful gatherings. This Woodstock Music and Art Fair started in 1969 and in the late 70's and 60's the hippie movement was started.

In this Far Out iteration, one can spot a blend of light and colorful mosaic graphics on the denim fabrics. The sneakers have dominating paisley prints and graphics for guitar straps. The swooshes are dressed in flower-embroidery on the laterals and stipes on the medial sides of the shoes.

Above the toebox of the shoes, we spot pony hair materials. Upper eyelets are dressed in curdouroy patterns whereas the red-velvety tongue unit is dressed in a pink flight jacket nylon with multiple cues taken from M-65 jackets.

The tongue features a stylized co-branding of Concepts and Nike. We also see a hit of the Concepts brand with typography on the insoles of the shoes. On can also see eye-catching details of stars, moons, and subtle slash motifs stitched upon the toebox.

The most unique styling appears with the addition of a complimentary guitar pick hangtag attached to the shoe. Finally, the design finishes off with a speckled white midsole and grooved outsoles in the shade of sail hues.

The special-edition pair also features ankle collars that are inspired by guitar straps, whereas we also see kicks featuring a brown cow print furry overlay near the toe. According to the sticker on the insole, this furry overlay is constructed via real bovine fur.

According to sneakerfreaker.com, the shoes are expected to drop exclusively on the official site of Concepts on March 19, 2022, followed by a global release on March 26, 2022. The pair will retail for a price of $170 on Nike SNKRS and cncpts.com.

Edited by Sabika