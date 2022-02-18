Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star CX FlyEase: Where to buy, release date, and more

Converse has been taking big steps towards the advancement of designs and the masterminds at the label have just made a new move to prove it. Introducing a brand new silhouette, Chuck Taylor All-Star CX FlyEase, the brand has brought forward technology for ease and comfort.

The Chuck Taylor All-Star pair adapted the revolutionary technology, FlyEase, from Nike. The technology gives seamless accessibility to shoe wearers. Nike completely revolutionized the footwear industry when they first introduced the FlyEase technology back in the summer of 2015.

Since then, the technology has been introduced across various silhouettes, including Air Jordans, Nike's Air Max, and recently Dynamo Pack, which are kid's footwear. Converse has now added similar technology to their classic Chuck Taylor All-Star footwear style.

More about Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star CX FlyEase

The new Chuck Taylor All-Star CX FlyEase combines the bold street-wear style with ridiculous comfort in addition to the modern performance. Although Converse has always been more favorable towards vintage and classic designs, they have made a huge progression in terms of style and wearability over a period of time. These new sneakers will just be an addition to the modern footwear line.

The CX FlyEase technology is geared towards those people with disabilities and problems with movement. They can get in and out of their shoes without having to pull or push or even bend their toes, without any struggle.

In FlyEase technology, shoes take the form of a cage with a thermoplastic elastomer material, which makes it flexible and therefore rebounds for hands-free foot movement in and out. In Chuck Taylor All-Star sneakers, entry is made in a similar way. In addition to the TPE, the upper canvas of the shoe is made with a padded stretch canvas collar and a padded tongue to provide even more ease.

Chuck Taylor All-Star CX FlyEase, other than Nike's FlyEase technology, also features innovative insoles that have a CX foam and a Polyurethane leather sock liner. The silhouette is cut to a low profile, and the heel comes with a FlyEase cage which collapses and springs back up while wearing.

In the lateral heel area of the shoe, you can see the embossed spell-out of the "Step In FlyEase" with a Converse logo debossed on the side from it. The midsoles of the shoes come produced in a split design with a bold orange hue towards the rear.

The outsoles are made of thick rubber and thus don't slouch in performance as well as the style department. These sneakers have been introduced in two unique colorways: Black/Wild Mango/White and White/Black/Wild Mango.

Chuck Taylor All-Star CX FlyEase will be dropping in China, South Korea, selected stores in Australia and New Zealand on February 24, 2022. It will be launched worldwide, including in North America and Western Europe markets, and online on Converse's official site on March 17, 2022.

