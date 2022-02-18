From Nike LeBron 9 Big Bang to Rick and Morty x Puma, sneaker releases ahead of 2022 NBA All-Star game

Cleveland USA will be the host city for the 2022 NBA All-Star game this weekend. The All-Star game is the perfect occasion for great sneaker releases from Nike and other brands. This time, they have brought back one of the most popular All-Star sneakers i.e. the 'Big Bang' LeBron 9.

The shoes that will be released this week include LeBron 9, Reebok Questions on the occasion of their 25th anniversary, and a Dunk Low.

This article will attempt to take the users through all the sneakers, their price range, and when the sneakers will release.

Learn more about Nike Dunk Low and other releases

Reebok Question Mid 'Silver Toe'

When: Thursday, February 17

Where: reebok.com

Price: $160

These $160 sneakers are being released to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Reebok Questions. A special '25' mark has been stitched on the right heel to mark the occasion.

Nike Dunk Low 'Siempre Familia'

When: Thursday, February 17

Where: Nike SNKRS

Price: $120

The brand is all set to add to their famous Familia collection with an entirely new and gorgeous theme. These sneakers, worth $120, are a tribute to Mexican culture with an olive green faux iguana skin and multicolored overlays with a special blue suede swoosh.

'Rick and Morty' x Puma MB.01

When: Friday, February 18

Where: Puma.com

Price: $135

The Rick and Morty collab will headline PUMA’s February MB.01 release lineup. The Adult Swim animated series, with fluorescent pink and slime green, has Rick and Morty's faces along with portals on each tongue.

The LeBron 9 'Big Bang'

When: Friday, February 18

Where: Nike SNKRS

Price: $250

These $250 shoes are probably the most awaited release of the week. Just in time for the All-Star game in Cleveland, these shoes are getting their first retro run. Originally released in 2012, these sneakers made it big as they were meant to commemorate the Kennedy Space Station in Orlando.

Edited by Saman