Nike Black History Month sneaker collection: Where to buy, price, and more

Nike has just revealed its latest Black History Month collection. The sportswear giant made the announcement about the launch on Monday.

The debut collection signifies the brand’s support for the Black community. The activewear label made a declaration which stated that it will continue with its grants to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, NAACP Empowerment Programs, GoalSetter, Black Girl Ventures, and National Urban League. Nike plans to bestow a total of $2.75 million across 44 organizations nationwide in order to encourage the Black community.

Abiding by this commitment, the latest trio of the Nike Air Force 1 sneakers of BHM 2022 were designed by Black creators.

Earlier in June 2020, the brand donated $40 million to organizations supporting social justice, education, and racial equality. Currently for 2022, the company has planned to support the Black community with a $7.75 million investment.

Nike’s Senior Director for Social and Community Impact, Karol Collymore, detailed the company’s vision:

“Nike Inc.’s purpose is to move the world forward ­— breaking barriers and building community to change the game for all. Our Black Community Commitment embodies this belief and drives how we are showing up to advance racial equality for Black people.”

All about the Nike Black History Month sneaker collection

Each pair of Nike Air Force 1 Low FM By You sneakers is priced at $140. The Future Movement shoes are released alongside the movement’s apparel and all the pieces are available for purchase on Nike’s official website. Each pair of classic basketball sneakers showcases a distinct arrangement.

Future Movement’s acronym 'FM' is 3D-printed onto the sneakers’ tongue label. While two sneakers are based on an all-black concept, the third one features floral and leaf-like designs.

The printed pair possesses a green outsole, unlike the other two pairs which are constructed with black outsoles.

More about Nike’s Black History Month initiative

The brand started the Black History Month initiative back in 2005 with the intention of creating new opportunities for the brand to connect, celebrate, and give back to the Black community.

Last year, the brand focused on the creation of platforms for athletes to raise their voices. The brand’s official website states that it is about action, advocacy, and listening to Black athletes.

This year, Nike released its collection, which continues the brand's celebration of Black heritage. Nike's newly launched apparel bear the message “Future Movement,” which shares the company’s vision of looking to the future through the lens of Black athletes, advocates, and creators.

Edited by Siddharth Satish