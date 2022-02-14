Nike Kwondo 1 X G-Dragon: Where to buy, release date, price and more about the collab's return

Nike’s Kwondo 1 sneakers are making a comeback very soon. Earlier, the collaboration pieces were released two months back.

The sportswear giant reinstated its partnership with G-Dragon in 2022, and is all set to reintroduce its PEACEMINUSONE-branded Kwondo 1 sneaker.

Kwon Ji-yong, aka G-Dragon, is a sensational South-Korean rapper besides being the founder of PEACEMINUSONE. The 33-year old singer, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer is also popular as “King of K-pop.”

All about Nike Kwondo 1 x G-Dragon sneakers, price, and more

The partnership shoes draw inspiration from Korean Martial Arts, taekwondo. After receiving an amazing response to the previous launch, the footwear giant plans to release more of the coveted pieces.

The jointly launched sneakers come in an all-white colorway, with brogue details from the Nike Tiempo and classic golf shoes. PEACEMINUSONE’s trademark takes center stage made with a separable cover on top of the right shoe’s lacing system. The iconic Nike monogram is embossed on the detachable cover of the left shoe, alongside PMO’s branding on the right.

Further, the label’s signature floral daisy logo is embroidered on heel caps and the soles are also made with daisy branding cutouts.

Priced at $180, those who missed the pair earlier can grab them now, as the limited edition pieces will be available for purchase from February 26 onwards. Expectedly, the shoes will be delivered via Nike SNKRS.

PEACEMINUSONE’s logo is also present on the left insole, together with Nike’s branding on the right insole, following the trademarks on the lace covers.

The shoes will elevate its users with solid matching sole units. Last but not least, the limited-edition pieces come with a specifically themed white shoebox, which compliments the pair.

In addition to the white iteration, the K-pop rapper also produced exclusive pairs of yellow and pink swooshes dedicated to his family and friends.

In other news, the sportswear giant released its Valentine's Day-themed Dunk Low and Air Force 1 sneakers. Furthermore, the brand is actively collaborating with various labels, including Louis Vuitton, ACRONYM, and "Certified Lover Boy" Drake.

Not long ago, Nike also introduced its Dunk High "Year of the Tiger" sneakers as part of its Chinese Lunar Year celebrations.

Edited by R. Elahi