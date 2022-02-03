Nike X ACRONYM collab: Where to buy, price, release date, and all about the collection

Nike has unveiled its latest collection in collaboration with Errolson Hugh's ACRONYM. Not long ago, the brands released their Blazer Low sneakers in partnership.

The new launch covers two colorways of the Blazer Low silhouette. It is the first ever apparel capsule launched together by the two labels.

The limited edition primarily celebrates Nike’s culture of innovation, and presents a perfect blend of the label’s performance-wear with ACRONYM’s technical expertise.

All about the Nike x ACRONYM collab, price, and more

The collection’s apparels are marked with different prices for different pieces. Men’s Woven Jacket and Men’s Knit Jacket are priced at $300 USD, and the Men’s Woven Pants and Men’s Knit Pants are costing $180 USD. Stadium Jersey is priced at $90 USD.

The brand-new collection will be available for purchase from February 9 on ACRONYM’s official webstore, before launching on SNRKS and will be rolled out at select Nike retailers from February 10.

Following the Blazer Low color combinations, apparel has also been created on the same lines in Black and Night Maroon. Both pieces exhibit custom ACRONYM logos across their tongues, liners, and heels. The iconic Nike trademark is also embossed on the chest of the jackets close to the zippers.

Alongside branding, the designs drew inspiration from camouflage arrangements. The collection also comes with two removable TPU heel clips. This stand-out feature has become a part of the Blazer Low for the first time.

The innovative apparel collection showcases stylish sportswear which includes tracksuits and stadium jerseys. The fabrics used for them are Therma-FIT and recycled polyester.

Highlights of the piece include reflective underlays and ghillie-inspired paneling that is in continuation with the camouflage theme. All the graphics gripped by the collection comprise of works from Japanese graffiti artist NESM, along with the detailings of typographer David Rudnick. The Woven Jacket displays a diagonal zipper which can be converted into a carrying strap.

All the pieces reflect Errolson Hugh’s technical creativity coupled with Nike’s sporty designs.

