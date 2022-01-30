Nike X NBA All-Star 2022 uniforms: Where to buy, price, release date, and more

The 2022 All-Star NBA Weekend is coming up really fast, scheduled to happen from February 18, 2022, to February 20, 2022. All the stars and celebrities will be taking place on Friday, 18 Feb and the All-Star Game will be held on Sunday 20 Feb at the Rocket Mortgage Field house.

To celebrate the occasion of this NBA's 75th season anniversary, the city of Cleveland, Nike is launching a 2022 NBA All-Star Cleveland jerseys. Pictures of the collection were leaked on social media earlier this week, but now we have confirmation that the leak was accurate. We also had a look at what will be worn at all the events in Cleveland.

All About the Nike x NBA 2022 All-Star Weekend jersey collection

This Friday at 28 January 2022, Nike released the first official images of the jersey kits that will be worn at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, Celebrity Game, and the Rising Stars. The jersey kits pay homage to 75th NBA season and Cleveland city.

"The uniform’s typography is inspired by the architecture of the city’s bridges and gives homage to classic All-Star uniforms of the late ’80s and early ’90s." "The colors are drawn from the silver, prismatic shine of a diamond against the blue and red of the NBA logo in celebration of the league’s 75th anniversary season. The blue also speaks to the prominence of Lake Erie, and the red is a variation on the fiery strength and resilience of Cleveland," reads the release.

The All-Star Game uniform includes a red jersey kit with white trim and a silver jersey kit with light blue trim. LeBron James' team, the Los Angeles Lakers, will be wearing the red kit. Whereas Kevin Durant's team, the Brooklyn Nets, will be wearing the silver kit.

Based on the new format for the Rising Stars event announced by the NBA, the event will consist of a four-team and three-game tournament, which will feature first-year players, second-year players, and G-League Ignite players. Thus, the event will have four different kits for this year. Based on the release,

All jersey kits "feature unique colors inspired by the refraction of a diamond now showcased in four colorways to reflect the event’s updated four-team format."

The kits for Friday night's Celebrity Game are a bit bolder and more artistic. The jersey kits were designed by a designer as young as 13 years old. The brand gives a chance to young creatives who are from Converse's local area Boston and Los Angeles-based social and community impact partners.

The description on the release reads,

The Converse uniforms "are inspired by stylistic cultural differences between the East and the West," East uniforms are pays a tribute to "the resilience of the cities in the region and local street art," and the West uniforms featurs "’90s pop culture, including popular movies, television and music during that time."

