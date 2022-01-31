ACRONYM x Nike Blazer Low sneaker: All about collab, price, and more

Nike has collaborated with ACRONYM to release the new Nike Blazer Low silhouette. The partnership is not new, as the two joined hands in 2018 to release Nike Air Prestos.

Errloson Hugh’s ACRONYM has been quite active in collaborations lately. Not long ago, Nike also collaborated with Louis Vuitton to bring out late fashion designer Virgil Abloh’s sneakers.

All about ACRONYM x Nike Blazer Low sneakers details

Priced at $140, the sneakers will be available for purchase at Nike stores and retail shops in the coming months. They are produced in two distinct color combinations, where one is named “Night Maroon” and the other “Black”.

The forthcoming shoes will be arriving in a battle-worn look that displays a pre-distressed suede on the upper side with partially detached cutouts all over. The wide-open foam tongue features Nike and ACRONYM labels in black calligraphy. In addition, assorted futuristic illustrations adorn the insoles.

The metallic two-tone piece is added to the heel side, in tune with ACRONYM’s technical and sci-fi-influence aesthetic. Further, the inner lining lengthens outwards in the heel counter’s direction to showcase the brand’s condensed motif.

The collab sneakers are loaded with a tinted rubber sole unit and detachable dog tags on the eyelets that furnish the look.

More about ACRONYM

The company was started in 1994 by Errolson Hugh and Michaela Sachenbacher. The two established it as an independent design agency and focussed on the fusion of vogue and technology in utilitarian apparel.

The Munich-based brand is famous for its highly innovative and handy designs, along with its often utilized monochromatic palette. Rather than emphasizing marketing, they direct all that energy towards ACRONYM’s new projects.

For all those unaware, their Analog MD Clone Jacket was named one of TIME Magazine’s coolest inventions of 2002.

They even entered into a collab with KHS Tactical Equipment Germany, manufacturers for the German Special Forces.

The brand’s unshakeable focus on minimalism attracted Nike’s attention, so the latter commissioned Hugh to keep an eye on the reintroduction of its ACG (All Conditions Gear) line. The apparel giant gave them charge of redefining sport utility garments.

Edited by Ravi Iyer