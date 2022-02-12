Converse "Rubber Patchwork" Pack Flips: Where to buy, price, and more 

"If it ain't broken, it doesn't need fixing" is an age-old saying, and Converse is applying it to its design language. The brand launched its Chuck 70 Canvas LTD Hi and Chuck LTD Ox with reworked sole units in its famous chuck designs collection.

While there is a striking resemblance to previously seen Converse's Chuck models, there is a new addition to the classic. The iconic style of chuck is pumped yet another time, and this time with a new "Rubber Patchwork" reworked on the duo, and this is arguably the finest example there.

All about the new Converse Chuck kicks

Converse Chuck 70 Low remix (Image via Converse.com)

The Chuck 70 Canvas LTD Hi Remix was first showcased during the Summer 2022 campaign. Although the pair feels familiar at first glance, they have different detailings than traditional pairs. The shoes are unisex and would be a perfect couple's shoe for Valentine's Day.

An upper in a black colorway with white stitching, in contrast, is the classic colorway look at Converse's. These kicks use white stitching at the Erget colored sole unit and comprise a white toe bumper which is the traditional part of the shoes. However, the application of these classic colors on the boots and form is not formal.

They have a patchwork on the sole unit, which is the main detail of the shoe. There is a patchworked makeover on the rubber sole unit of the shoe, where usually a license plate is gracing the heel. The license plate is now present on the lateral front-quarter of the shoe.

The rubber patchwork is vertical and horizontal stripe panels on the midsole with a black running stripe throughout the midsole. We saw a similar design in Rick Owens' DRKSHDW collaboration, which debuted in November 2021.

"A style icon for the ages, the Chuck 70 has made a name for itself from the basketball court to the catwalk. In this edition, unmistakable features like the midsole pinstripes and a vintage license plate get repositioned for a bold, new look. Crafted with premium materials and designed for comfort, they're a must-have for a classic look with just enough edge," reads the product description on converse.com

These new "Chuck 70 Remix" are both in High-top and Low-top forms crafted in an organic canvas. They use cut-and-reassembled rubber remixes on the sole and an OrthoLite cushioning to give comfort. They have heritage detailing of the heel logo nod, which we see on Chuck Taylor All Star from the 1970s.

The shoes can be availed at converse.com, the high-top edition is for £105, and the low-top edition retails for £95.

