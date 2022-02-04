Jeon Somi becomes the new ambassador for Converse Korea

K-pop soloist Jeon Somi is the new ambassador for Converse Korea. The classic Chuck Taylor-All Stars fashion brand announced Jeon as its latest ambassador by posting pictures of the idol on its social media handle.

Ennik Somi Douma, better known by her Korean name Jeon Somi, is a Canadian-Dutch-Korean singer-songwriter based in South Korea. Jeon shot to stardom as the winner of the competition show Produce 101. She went on to debut as a member of the K-pop girl group I.O.I in 2016.

Converse Korea welcome Jeon Somi to the family

On January 4, 2022 Converse Korea took to its official Instagram account to announce and welcome its new ambassador, Jeon Somi. The K-pop idol was seen posing for the camera as she wore classic black Chuck Taylor All-Star shoes.

She paired her footwear with a printed crop top and khaki pants, setting off that perfectly casual street style look.

The Canadian-Dutch-Korean singer will make an appearance at Converse Korea's Create Next? Do Not Fight campaign on February 7, 2022. The campaign will also feature other artists who are known for expressing their unique creativity without focusing too much on losing or winning. The campaign aims to invent, re-invent and evolve in order to create a future where everyone lives together.

Fueled by the doors that have opened before, Converse focuses on moving where inspiration takes them next. Pushing the boundaries of culture and innovation, the fashion brand is on a journey to construct new possibilities.

Since the 2000’s, Converse sneakers have maintained their consistency irrespective of the changing fashion trends over the years. Their iconic status has been prominent because of its simple yet classic style. The shoes are highly durable and are the strongest sneakers in terms of wear and tear. Hence, people return time and again to purchase these classic Chuck Taylor All-Stars.

Jeon isn't the only K-pop idol who has collaborated with Converse Korea. Earlier, Red Velvet's Seulgi was tapped to be the official brand ambassador. She grabbed the opportunity and designed her own unique pair of shoes.

The singer shared photos of the shoes she designed for Converse Korea in collaboration with DreamWorks. The designs have taken inspiration from the characters from the Trolls movie.

Jeon's journey as a solo artists

K-pop idol Jeon Somi ventured out as a solo artist following the disbandment of I.O.I's official group activities in 2017. Under The Black Label, Jeon debuted as a soloist on June 13, 2019 with the single Birthday, and released her debut studio album XOXO on October 29, 2021.

The album was distributed through YG Plus and Interscope Records. It consists of eight tracks and is supported by five singles.

The world-renowned K-pop idol performed at the Golden Disc Awards 2022. The music ceremony showcased captivating performances by Aespa, Stray Kids, Enhypen, Tomorrow X Together, Seventeen, IU, BTS, and many more. Jeon Somi won the award for Best Performance, along with K-pop boy group The Boyz.

