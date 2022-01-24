Air Jordan 1 Retro OG High 'Dark Marina Blue': Where to buy, release date, price and more

Air Jordan is an American brand that dabbles in basketball shoes, athletic, casual, and style clothing. Produced by Nike, Air Jordans have been on top of all the charts throughout the last few years.

It's no surprise that the brand is already back up on the trending list for 2022 with the anticipated retro release of Air Jordan 12 'Playoff' in February ’22. It doesn't just stop there - they're back with a “Dark Marina Blue” colorway set to drop in February.

Wondering how this new marvel will look, how much they cost and where to get a pair for yourself? Don't worry, we have got you covered.

How do the Air Jordans look?

Ahead of the pair’s February 16 release date, the shoes have emerged via official images. This new colorway of the shoe uses a similar color blocking as the Air Jordan 1 'Shadow 2.0', but replaces the Shadow with a royal blue officially dubbed "Dark Marina Blue."

Black leather makes up the upper part of the shoe, with Dark Marina Blue coming in on the overlay and the debossed Wings logo on the ankle collar in black. A white midsole and Dark Marina Blue outsole finishes off the sneaker.

When and where are the shoes dropping?

The sneakers are set to drop in Europe on January 22, with a USA release following on February 16, for $170 on SNKRS and select retailers. These sneakers will be released in full family sizing and extended sizing for women.

To not miss out on this special pair, secure them from GOAT & Flight Club.

What have the reviews been so far?

Air 1 continues to impress in 2022 with the "Dark Marina Blue" colourway. Featuring a combination of smooth black and blue colored leather, a white midsole breaks up the upper, and all the classic details remain like a nylon tongue and a solid rubber outsole.

The new shoes maintain the usual quality associated with the brand along with exquisite leather, fabulous coloring and absolute comfort.

Head over to Nike SNKRS on February 16 to try your luck at a pair. For more from the NIKE, Inc. empire, check out all the Nike Air Max 97 styles prepped for the silhouette’s 25th anniversary celebration.

Edited by Saman