Nike LeBron 9 'South Coast' re-launch: Where to buy, price, release date, and more

After the spectacular collection of Nike LeBron 19, the classic LeBron 9 is ready to take the stage and shine. The re-launch of the retro kicks 'LeBron 9' is scheduled for 7:30 AM IST on January 20, 2022.

One of the athlete's older signatures is making a surprising but welcoming return to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the style with a brand new colorway and style called "South Coast."

The retro kicks were first revealed back in August 2021 with a palette of bright neon "Swoosh," palm tree graphics, and a specific King James branding.

The shoes have hits of black and aqua blue colorways with accents of hot pinks that give it a tropical-themed sock line. These kicks have the overall vibe of "South Beach," paying homage to "Miami," King James's basketball roots, and his entire career.

The retro shoes lay hold off a mix of Nike Hyperfuse and Flywire technology on the upper foot with Zoom Air in the forefoot and a visible Max Air in the heel just like they did in the original collection of the shoes.

Finishing the look of the design, there is a white midsole and graphic insoles with a blue translucent outsole. These shoes have special insoles with custom graphics of James which adds a royal touch every time you lace up.

LeBron 9 "South Coast": Where to buy, price and more

The re-launch of LeBron 9 is happening on January 20 at 7:30 AM IST, celebrating the anniversary of the debut of the style, which happened back in 2011 and helped King James propel to a championship.

The shoes will be available to buy on Nike.com for $210 worldwide.

The original version was released in multiple colorways in Elite and the Low version throughout the 2011-2012 NBA season. The kicks were designed by the legend himself, LeBron James, and Jason Petrie, who is currently a senior footwear designer at Nike.

These Nike kicks were King James' ninth signature sneakers, designed by Nike Basketball Footwear Designer, Jason Petrie. These sneakers were launched in limited numbers on October 8, 2011 in "Cannon" colorway, which further went to a wider distribution in "Black-Red" and "Kentucky" colorway, which retailed at $170. They later launched it in the Elite version for $250 in April 2012.

King James personally debuted the "Cannon" shoes at a classic game in South Florida. During the 2012 NBA playoffs, James wore the exclusive 'Elite' version of the kicks. Soon, these were the best in Nike Basketball lines and turned out to be a huge success. They were quickly sold-out as soon as they hit the shelves and went on to the re-sale market for five-figure numbers.

These kicks are expected to gain the same traction, and buyers should keep an eye if they want to buy the shoes at a retail price of $210.

Edited by R. Elahi