2021 All-NBA Playoffs Team: Looking at the best postseason player for each position ahead of the NBA Finals

The 2021 NBA playoffs have seen some stellar performances so far, with more likely to come as the NBA Finals tip-off tonight.

Despite being marred by multiple injuries, the ongoing playoffs have been lit by the brilliance of A-listers. This article will reveal our choices for a hypothetical All-NBA playoffs team.

2021 NBA Playoffs: Listing the 5 best players for each position so far

The 2021 All-NBA teams were announced some time back, revealing the five best players at each position for the regular season. The playoffs also warrant such a list, and here is the All-NBA playoffs team for the postseason:

#5 - Center - Deandre Ayton (Phoenix Suns)

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Six

Deandre Ayton's performances in the 2021 NBA playoffs have caught everyone's eye, as the Bahamian big has excelled on both ends of the court.

Ayton has averaged a solid 16 points and 11.8 rebounds per game, but what's more impressive is that he has done so on 70.6% shooting from the field.

Deandre Ayton in the West playoffs: 116-of-167 FG. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 1, 2021

Ayton's rebounding has been a major factor in the Phoenix Suns' offensive success in the 2021 NBA playoffs. Ayton is averaging 3.4 offensive boards per game, essentially providing his teammates with multiple second chances.

He has also held his own on the defensive front, as was evident in the series against the Denver Nuggets.

Ayton managed to play some stellar defense on MVP elect Nikola Jokic in that series, who was quick to acknowledge the Suns' center's brilliance.

#4 - Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Milwaukee Bucks v Atlanta Hawks - Game Six

Despite missing two games in the 2021 NBA playoffs due to injury, Giannis Antetokounmpo has made the cut.

The 'Greek Freak' has been the standout power forward in the postseason, registering 28 points, 12 rebounds and five assists on 55% shooting from the field.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s resume:



2x MVP

DPOY

MIP

5x All Star

All Star MVP

3x All-NBA First Team

2x All-NBA Second Team

3x NBA All-Defensive First Team

NBA All-Defensive Second Team

NBA All-Rookie Second Team

ECF Champion



He’s only 26 pic.twitter.com/oOanp76Liz — Giannis Burner (@TheFreakBurner) July 4, 2021

Antetokounmpo had a brilliant outing against the Brooklyn Nets, as he was the prime force behind the Bucks' wins in Games 6 & 7 after going behind in the series.

Similar performances against the Miami Heat in the first round and the first three games versus the Atlanta Hawks (he was injured in Game 4) make Antetokounmpo arguably the best player in the playoffs so far.

