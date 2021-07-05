NBA Rumors: League insiders want Houston Rockets to use their No. 2 overall pick to pair Kevin Porter Jr. with Jalen Green

The Houston Rockets are expected to be an active part of NBA rumors in the coming days, as the franchise is heading towards a complete rebuild.

The Rockets possess the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, leaving them with a variety of options on how to utilize this valuable asset.

However, the Houston Rockets are likely going to draft a young talent with the No. 2 overall pick.

NBA Rumors: Executives around the league believe Houston Rockets should draft Jalen Green

As per Kelly Iko of The Athletic, league insiders "love the idea" of the Houston Rockets potentially pairing young prodigy Kevin Porter Jr. with Jalen Green. The Rockets have the No. 2 pick in the draft and are contemplating options in front of them.

Cade Cunningham is expected to go No. 1 overall this year, with the Detroit Pistons set to acquire him. That leaves Evan Mobley, Jalen Green and Jalen Suggs as other alternatives.

Jalen Green took the unusual route of joining a G League team instead of opting to play for a college after high school. Green played for G League ignite, where he teamed up with another 2021 NBA draft candidate, Jonathan Kuminga.

Green is a shooting guard/small forward who has the required maturity to be a starter in the NBA, even as a rookie.

On the other hand, the Houston Rockets rate Kevin Porter Jr. very, very highly. Porter Jr. was involved in a major debacle during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, which led to him being traded to the Houston Rockets.

Porter Jr. didn't appear in a single game for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2020-21 NBA season.

Kevin Porter Jr. was selected 30th overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2019 NBA draft but was later traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers via the Detroit Pistons.

He grabbed major headlines on April 21, 2021, as the sophomore guard dropped 50 points and 11 assists on title favorites Milwaukee Bucks in a 143-136 win.

Both Porter Jr. and Jalen Green are talented individuals who can change the fortunes of a franchise, and if the NBA rumors turn out to be true, the Houston Rockets' wing spots will be set for years.

