NBA Finals 2021 Player Analysis: Here's what Devin Booker needs to do to ensure Phoenix Suns are victorious

Devin Booker has been a key cog in the Phoenix Suns setup since his NBA debut. After years of disappointment, Booker is finally in the NBA finals with the Phoenix Suns, with the opportunity to lift the Larry O'Brien championship trophy for the first time in his career.

With Game 1 of the NBA finals between the Suns and Milwaukee Bucks set to take place on Tuesday, Phoenix will be looking to race to an early advantage, and Booker will certainly play an important role in that.

In this article, we will cover Devin Booker's role with his team and reveal how he can hurt the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA finals.

Devin Booker's role on the Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker is entrusted with the responsibility of being the leading scorer for the Phoenix Suns. Booker has had a score-first mentality, which has led to him averaging at least 22 points per game since his sophomore year.

He averaged 25 points per game during the 2020-21 NBA regular season, which is a testament to how proficient he is at scoring.

Booker has also elevated his playmaking skills in the last few years. He shares ball-handling responsibilities with point guard Chris Paul for the Suns, which at times includes executing pick-and-roll schemes with DeAndre Ayton.

Devin Booker's performance in the 2021 Playoffs so far

Devin Booker has been in scintillating form during the 2021 NBA playoffs. Booker has tallied 27 points, six rebounds and four assists per game. He has done so on 44-34-91 shooting splits, apart from registering close to one steal per match.

The highlight of Booker's brilliant postseason run was in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals matchup against the LA Clippers.

With Chris Paul out of the game due to COVID-19 protocols, Devin Booker went off 40 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, securing the first triple-double of his career.

Devin Booker's key responsibilities against Milwaukee Bucks in 2021 NBA Finals

Devin Booker is a three-level scorer who can punish the Milwaukee Bucks from mid-range, which makes him virtually unguardable. Booker's major responsibility will be to produce a healthy return of points throughout the series.

There is a slight likelihood of him getting doubled, especially in the clutch. In those moments, head coach Monty Williams will expect him to find an open teammate for a three or an easy two.

If Giannis Antetokounmpo does miss Game 1, Mike Budenholzer will likely start Pat Connaughton on Devin Booker. If Connaughton doesn't start and Budenholzer goes big, then Khris Middleton will be on the Suns' shooting guard.

There is a high possibility of Connaughton getting the Booker assignment to give Middleton a comparatively easier matchup on defense.

Connaughton is a pest on defense and is likely to hound Devin Booker throughout the game. Connaughton is not expected to do much on the offensive front, which will give him the energy to match up with Booker.

Hence, Booker will have to conserve his energy, and playing off the ball could be a way to achieve that. That will allow him to stay relatively fresh for the third and fourth quarter, where the Phoenix Suns will need his bag of tricks.

