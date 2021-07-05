5 Positives that LA Clippers will take with them into the 2021 NBA offseason

The LA Clippers reached their first Conference finals in their history during the 2021 NBA playoffs. Their memorable run came to an end at the hands of eventual finalists the Phoenix Suns, who took advantage of playing an undermanned Clippers side.

Despite the heartbreaking loss, the Steve Ballmer-owned team can take multiple positives from an objectively brilliant season.

5 factors which will indicate that the LA Clippers will have a stellar 2021-22 NBA season

The LA Clippers possess one of the best star pairings in the league in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. They are also a balanced side on both ends of the court.

Apart from these factors, the Clippers can also ponder these takeaways as they prepare for the 2021-22 NBA season:

#5 - Terance Mann's emergence

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Three

Terance Mann announced himself to the NBA fraternity with a terrific 39-point effort against the Utah Jazz in a closeout game in the Western Conference semi-finals.

The Jazz held a double-digit lead over the LA Clippers till the fourth quarter, but a career-high from Mann helped Tyronn Lue's side secure their place in the Conference finals.

Terance Mann is 8th in +/- (+112) despite being 31st in minutes played this playoffs.



The Clippers have outscored opponents by 18.0 points per 100 possessions with Mann on the court, the best on the team. pic.twitter.com/aa12AU9Fww — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 29, 2021

Terance Mann has taken major strides this season, adding an offensive dimension to his game. Mann's ability on the defensive end was never in question, as the youngster is adept at playing lockdown defense on opposition wings and guards.

Mann looks like a player who could blossom into a key asset for the LA Clippers, and he will be one to keep an eye on going into next season.

#4 - The LA Clippers possess a good core of role players

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Six

The LA Clippers are one of the most versatile teams in the NBA. They can play small or big, matching up according to their opposition.

They have personnel suited to both perimeter and post-based approaches, which very few other franchises can claim to have.

The offseason for the LA Clippershttps://t.co/ansWolPVcj pic.twitter.com/yyM2ODhQPi — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 1, 2021

The Clippers have Luke Kennard, Rajon Rondo, Marcus Morris, Ivica Zubac, Serge Ibaka and Patrick Beverley as a part of their role player core. Reggie Jackson and Nicolas Batum are free agents, but there is a high probability of the duo returning.

The jury is still out on DeMarcus Cousins, but it would certainly serve the LA Clippers well if the veteran center comes back for another campaign.

