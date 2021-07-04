NBA Trade Rumors: Kevin Love on Philadelphia 76ers' radar as the Cleveland Cavaliers look to move on from him

Kevin Love is expected to be a part of multiple NBA trade rumors this offseason, as the Cleveland Cavaliers look to build their team around youngsters. The veteran power forward has the experience of winning an NBA championship and could be a valuable addition to many teams who are looking to contend for the Larry O'Brien trophy.

NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers register interest in Kevin Love

According to Sam Amico of the Hoops Wire, the Philadelphia 76ers are one of the teams interested in acquiring Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love. The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to shop Kevin Love this summer, but it will be difficult to do so considering both his age and his contract.

Kevin Love is 32 and is owed $60 million over the course of two years. Love played just 25 games in the 2020/21 NBA season, averaging a dismal 12 points and seven rebounds per game. He was also off-the-mark, as the former Minnesota Timberwolves star shot just 40% from the field for the season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will try to move Kevin Love in a trade this summer, per @AmicoHoops



"Per sources, potential Love suitors include the Pelicans, 76ers, Heat, Clippers and Trail Blazers." pic.twitter.com/B4ufXf0L82 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 1, 2021

The Philadelphia 76ers, on the other hand, just had a nightmare of a postseason as they crashed out in the semi-finals at the hands of underdogs Atlanta Hawks. They finished as the first seed in the regular season, but weren't able to replicate similar success in the playoffs.

The Philadelphia 76ers have been an active part of the NBA trade rumors. Whether it is their players being linked to other teams or them planning to make a move for stars, it is safe to say that the franchise has dominated the NBA news cycle lately.

Kevin Love is the latest addition to the list, and it is easy to see why Doc Rivers and co. are in the market for him. Despite having a poor season, Love still happens to have the crucial skills that make him a modern NBA superstar - three-point shooting, rebounding and serviceable defense at the power forward position.

The Philadelphia 76ers could help Kevin Love rejuvenate himself, and turn him into a legitimate asset. However, it will be intriguing to see if they take this risk considering the hefty contract he comes with.

