NBA Rumors: Making a case for and against LA Lakers acquiring Spencer Dinwiddie in the 2021 NBA off-season

Recent NBA rumors suggest that the LA Lakers are planning to make a run at free-agent Spencer Dinwiddie in the 2021 NBA off-season.

The LA Lakers are looking for a third player who could complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis well, as Dennis Schroder didn't perform up to expectations in the 2020-21 campaign.

On that note, let's analyze whether the LA Lakers should make a move for Spencer Dinwiddie this summer.

NBA Rumors: Would it be wise for the LA Lakers to make a move for Spencer Dinwiddie this summer?

The LA Lakers' offense suffered during the 2020-21 NBA season, especially when their talisman LeBron James and star power forward Anthony Davis were absent. It was a similar story in the playoffs, where players like Dennis Schroder and Montrezl Harrell couldn't deliver when Davis went down with an injury.

The biggest takeaway for the LA Lakers from the season should be the fact that they desperately need an offensive-minded guard. The team's offense is quarter-backed by LeBron James.

Anthony Davis operates in the post and is a perfect pick-and-roll partner for James. What the team needs is a score-first guard, who could also orchestrate the offense when LeBron James rests.

In that regard, Spencer Dinwiddie, who has had the experience of leading an NBA team's offense on his own, could come useful.

Dinwiddie did so during the 2019-20 season for the Brooklyn Nets when starting point guard Kyrie Irving missed most of the campaign due to injury. He averaged a career-high 20 points and 6.8 assists, helping the team make the playoffs.

Per sources: The Lakers are expected to have serious interest in signing soon-to-be free agent Spencer Dinwiddie. pic.twitter.com/4VlntuFred — NBA Analysis Network (@HoopAnalysisNet) July 3, 2021

Dinwiddie possesses the dual-threat of scoring and playmaking and could be a seamless fit in the LA Lakers' offense. Dinwiddie could play the role of a scorer when he is on the floor with LeBron James and switch to being the team's point guard when he shares minutes with the bench unit.

However, landing Spencer Dinwiddie will not be easy for the LA Lakers. The 17-time NBA champions are cap-strapped, and the only plausible way they can land Dinwiddie is through a sign-and-trade deal.

Nets free agent Spencer Dinwiddie on Instagram: “Welp, looks like the best FA point guard is ready.” pic.twitter.com/thEUk9JRNk — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) July 2, 2021

If a sign-and-trade deal is indeed agreed upon, the Brooklyn Nets will almost certainly demand an asset whose value is close to Spencer Dinwiddie's. The two names that come to mind - Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope - are too valuable for the LA Lakers to send back in a deal for Dinwiddie.

The LA Lakers will certainly be the better team with Spencer Dinwiddie on the roster, but a sign-and-trade deal for him with their roster situation is unlikely to result in optimum value.

Dinwiddie's shooting efficiency is suspect, and he is also a poor defender. Hence, the LA Lakers should refrain from making a deal for Spence Dinwiddie this summer.

