NBA Rumors: League executive believes Kawhi Leonard will leave LA Clippers only if another player recruits him

Kawhi Leonard is expected to dominate the NBA rumor mill in the coming days, as he has a player option in his contract for the 2021-22 NBA season. The LA Clippers stalwart is a two-time NBA champion, and if he indeed chooses to part ways with the Clippers, he will certainly be the most coveted free agent in the summer.

NBA Rumors: Chances of Kawhi Leonard leaving the LA Clippers very slim, will only leave if another star player convinces him

As per recent NBA rumors, front-office executives across the league believe that Kawhi Leonard will only leave the LA Clippers if another player recruits him. Leonard will likely be inclined towards continuing with the Clippers and making a run at the NBA championship with his current partner-in-crime, Paul George.

Story: Will Kawhi Leonard opt out of his contract and re-sign with the Clippers in free agency? How can the Clippers improve this offseason with Reggie Jackson and Nicolas Batum expected to earn pay raises? NBA executives answer on @hoopshype. https://t.co/EcB7zUwJfc — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 1, 2021

If Kawhi Leonard does indeed end up staying with the LA Clippers, there is an argument to be made that it will be the best decision for him. Few teams are better equipped than the LA-based franchise to win the championship. And their recent run to the Conference Finals will only inspire more confidence for both the fans and Leonard.

The LA Clippers, led by Tyronn Lue, managed to take on a strong Phoenix Suns side and took them to six games in the Western Conference finals in the 2021 NBA playoffs. They also beat the no. 1 seed in the west, the Utah Jazz, in the conference semi-finals in six games.

What's noteworthy is that the LA Clippers didn't have the services of Kawhi Leonard, arguably their best player, since Game 5 of the series against the Jazz.

The Mavericks and Heat plan to make a ‘hard push’ to acquire Kawhi Leonard, per @KevinOConnorNBA pic.twitter.com/vy5Iyimq0W — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 1, 2021

Kawhi Leonard is currently recuperating from a knee injury he suffered in Game 4 of the semi-finals series against the Utah Jazz. It could potentially be an ACL tear. If it turns out to be one, it could have major implications for the decision Leonard makes this off-season.

Recent NBA rumors suggest that the Dallas Mavericks and the Miami Heat are two likely candidates who could make a run for Kawhi Leonard if he ends up opting out. However, it is difficult to imagine that these two teams present a better opportunity for Leonard to add a third NBA championship to his collection.

