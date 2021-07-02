NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers rejected an offer from Indiana Pacers for Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons has been the subject of various NBA trade rumors since his team's unceremonious playoff exit at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks. If the Philadelphia 76ers deem Simmons expendable in the 2021 NBA offseason, it won't be surprising to see the point guard of Australian origin get a plethora of offers from franchises across the league this summer.

NBA Trade Rumors: Indiana Pacers offered Malcolm Brogodon and a first-round pick to Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons has failed to live up to his incredible potential with the Philadelphia 76ers

According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers had an offer for Ben Simmons rejected recently. The Pacers tried to negotiate a deal involving their starting point guard Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick.

The Philadelphia 76ers considered the offer insufficient, and continue to expect an All-Star caliber player in return in Ben Simmons trade talks.

The Sixers have already fielded offers for Ben Simmons but continue to hold a stance that they will only trade him for an all-star caliber player. They most recently turned down a deal with the Pacers that included Malcolm Brogdon and a 1st round pick. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) July 2, 2021

Ben Simmons averaged 14 rebounds, 7 assist and 7 rebounds over the course of the 2020-21 NBA season. He was a prime candidate to win NBA Defensive Player of the Year, but eventually lost out to Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert. Simmons is a three-time NBA All-Star, two-time NBA All-Defensive selection, and was also elected to be a part of the 2019-20 All-NBA team.

Despite his numerous credentials, Ben Simmons' playoff resume remains underwhelming. He had a disappointing 2021 NBA playoff campaign, averaging just 12 points per game. He shot a dismal 34% from the charity stripe, and his poor form was one of the major reasons why the Eastern Conference's No.1 seed Philadelphia 76ers bowed out of the postseason.

Following the playoffs loss, Ben Simmons received considerable criticism for his substandard showing against the Atlanta Hawks. The Philadelphia 76ers came in support of their point guard, and reports suggested that the franchise plans to work on Simmons's shot this summer.

Doc Rivers reveals his plan to fix Ben Simmons https://t.co/2RcmLWRNRb pic.twitter.com/hSiyJ6KzNb — New York Post (@nypost) June 22, 2021

Simmons himself wants to remain committed to the franchise, as he recently pulled out of the Australian basketball team which is set to compete in the upcoming Olympics. Ben Simmons wants to prioritize his NBA career and concentrate on his preparations for the 2021-22 campaign.

However, the aforementioned NBA trade rumor does indicate that the Philadelphia 76ers are open to dealing Ben Simmons away if an enticing offer comes on the table, which might lead to discord between the two sides.

