3 reasons why New York Knicks should feel confident going into the 2021 NBA off-season

The New York Knicks had a season to remember despite their first-round playoff loss against the Atlanta Hawks. The Knicks made the postseason after eight long years, finishing an admirable fifth in a tough Eastern Conference.

The Knicks' front office will now have the 2021 NBA off-season in their sight as the management will look to improve the team's roster in key areas.

The New York Knicks are a team on the rise. The squad is filled with players who are either approaching their prime or are already there, which means the team will only improve in the coming years.

Some NBA agents who represent point guards in the 2021 free-agent class believe that the New York Knicks are "a possible landing spot" for Chris Paul, reports @IanBegley. New York reportedly expressed interest in acquiring Paul last offseason: https://t.co/n2uEeUhzlr — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) July 2, 2021

There are various other reasons why the Knicks find themselves in a position of strength heading into the 2021 NBA off-season. Let's have a look at three of them:

#3 The New York Knicks' project could attract some of the best players

New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks - Game Four

Despite being a big market team, the New York Knicks have been unable to attract a superstar name in the last few years. They are still looking to attract a name as significant as Carmelo Anthony, arguably the last bonafide superstar to play in the Big Apple.

However, that situation has changed now. Under Tom Thibodeau's tutelage and following some smart decisions by the front office, the New York Knicks are an exciting team once again. RJ Barrett and Julius Randle are two talented stars any player in the league would like to team up with.

Some NBA agents who represent point guards in the 2021 free-agent class believe that the New York Knicks are "a possible landing spot" for Chris Paul, reports @IanBegley. New York reportedly expressed interest in acquiring Paul last offseason: https://t.co/n2uEeUhzlr — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) July 2, 2021

Moreover, the Knicks project themselves as a close, well-knit unit, which could help attract big-name players in the upcoming summer.

Another factor, and probably a telling one, is the fact that the New York Knicks have proven that they can make the playoffs. NBA superstars want to play during the business end of the season, and the Knicks are in a position to guarantee that.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav